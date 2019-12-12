 
Antwerp puts up its first signs to encourage e-cyclists to limit their speed
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 12 December, 2019
Latest News:
Antwerp puts up its first signs to encourage...
This is how the European Summit will disrupt...
Schaerbeek extends public drinking ban into the new...
Infamous Brussels prostitution cafe Taverne 54 ordered to...
PTB plan on drug prices ‘could save social...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 12 December 2019
    Antwerp puts up its first signs to encourage e-cyclists to limit their speed
    This is how the European Summit will disrupt Brussels traffic on Thursday and Friday
    Schaerbeek extends public drinking ban into the new year
    Infamous Brussels prostitution cafe Taverne 54 ordered to close again
    PTB plan on drug prices ‘could save social security €400 million’
    Tomorrowland ticket presale registation starts on Saturday
    Belgian father (34) receives sentence after 44.5 kilograms of cannabis was discovered in his car
    Two Antwerp IS widows sentenced to 4 years and 40 months in prison
    Belgium ordered to bring ten children of IS members back from Syria, but not their parents
    Employers want reduced protection against sacking for union representatives
    EU lags behind US in combatting corruption
    Police search for couple who disappeared over four days ago in Wallonia
    Flanders to plant half a million trees throughout the winter
    New food hall opens in Brussels city centre
    De Lijn bus driver resuscitates unconscious man in Flanders bus terminal
    Greenpeace protest brings ‘fire and smoke’ to EU Council summit
    Real estate group had investigative journalists shadowed by private detectives
    No change in EU´s position on the recognition of Palestine
    Brussels Ring Road: Wallonia prefers ‘dynamic speed management’ over 100 km/h limit
    The ‘Ommegang’ in Brussels included in UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list
    View more

    Antwerp puts up its first signs to encourage e-cyclists to limit their speed

    Thursday, 12 December 2019
    The signs encourage e-bikes to stay below the speed limit of 30 kilometres per hour. Credit: carrott/Flickr.

    The city of Antwerp has put up its first warning signs to encourage e-cyclists to limit their speed in busy places.

    The signs can be found on the busy cycle path between the Antwerp Central Station and Berchem Station. They indicate that e-bikes should limit their speed to 30 kilometres per hour.

    Due to all the different types of bicycles that are used nowadays, the speed between cyclists can vary enormously.

    “We want people to adjust to the speed of the other cyclists on the bike path,” Koen Kennis told VRT.

    “Many people forget; cyclists are only allowed to drive as fast as the cars on the road. In a 30 kilometre zone, you are not allowed to drive faster than 30 kilometres per hour,” Kennis added.

    The city’s cyclist association previously indicated that while the signs are a good start, the city should continue to invest in a greater number of wider cycle paths.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job