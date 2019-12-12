Antwerp puts up its first signs to encourage e-cyclists to limit their speed

The signs encourage e-bikes to stay below the speed limit of 30 kilometres per hour. Credit: carrott/Flickr.

The city of Antwerp has put up its first warning signs to encourage e-cyclists to limit their speed in busy places.

The signs can be found on the busy cycle path between the Antwerp Central Station and Berchem Station. They indicate that e-bikes should limit their speed to 30 kilometres per hour.

Due to all the different types of bicycles that are used nowadays, the speed between cyclists can vary enormously.

“We want people to adjust to the speed of the other cyclists on the bike path,” Koen Kennis told VRT.

“Many people forget; cyclists are only allowed to drive as fast as the cars on the road. In a 30 kilometre zone, you are not allowed to drive faster than 30 kilometres per hour,” Kennis added.

The city’s cyclist association previously indicated that while the signs are a good start, the city should continue to invest in a greater number of wider cycle paths.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times