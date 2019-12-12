 
In pictures: Greenpeace protesters set EU Council building ‘on fire’
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 12 December, 2019
Latest News:
Sultan of Oman’s entourage banned from parking on...
In pictures: Greenpeace protesters set EU Council building...
Trump hits out at Greta Thunberg, named Person...
Flemish man faces online abuse after being (wrongly)...
Ghent, Leuven and Bruges denounce Poland’s anti-LGBTQ push...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 12 December 2019
    Sultan of Oman’s entourage banned from parking on Leuven’s pedestrianised Grote Markt
    In pictures: Greenpeace protesters set EU Council building ‘on fire’
    Trump hits out at Greta Thunberg, named Person of the Year by Time Magazine
    Flemish man faces online abuse after being (wrongly) identified as cyclist from viral video
    Ghent, Leuven and Bruges denounce Poland’s anti-LGBTQ push
    Student association risks suspension after sexist lecture by famous plastic surgeon at UGhent
    As few as two votes could swing the result of municipal elections, researchers show
    Antwerp puts up its first signs to encourage e-cyclists to limit their speed
    How will the European Summit disrupt Brussels traffic on Thursday and Friday?
    Schaerbeek extends public drinking ban into the new year
    Infamous Brussels prostitution cafe Taverne 54 ordered to close again
    PTB plan on drug prices ‘could save social security €400 million’
    Tomorrowland ticket presale registation starts on Saturday
    Belgian father (34) receives sentence after 44.5 kilograms of cannabis was discovered in his car
    Two Antwerp IS widows sentenced to 4 years and 40 months in prison
    Belgium ordered to bring ten children of IS members back from Syria, but not their parents
    Employers want reduced protection against sacking for union representatives
    EU lags behind US in combatting corruption
    Police search for couple who disappeared over four days ago in Wallonia
    Flanders to plant half a million trees throughout the winter
    View more

    In pictures: Greenpeace protesters set EU Council building ‘on fire’

    Thursday, 12 December 2019
    Greenpeace activists wrap the EU summit venue in Brussels with images of giant flames, setting off clouds of smoke, flares and sounding a fire alarm to urge European government leaders to take immediate action to respond to the climate emergency.

    Greenpeace activists wrapped the EU Council building in images of fire and smoke on Thursday, in a striking protest meant to pile the pressure on EU leaders to tackle climate change more ambitiously.

    Greenpeace activists wrap the EU summit venue in Brussels with images of giant flames, setting off clouds of smoke, flares and sounding a fire alarm to urge European government leaders to take immediate action to respond to the climate emergency.

    The environmental group’s protest was targetting EU heads of state as they kicked off the first of a two-day summit in which discussions on the bloc’s long-term climate strategy were on the agenda.

    Greenpeace activists hold banners outside the EU summit venue in Brussels. Other activists climb the building to display images of giant flames, set off clouds of smoke, distress flares, and sound a fire alarm to urge European government leaders to take immediate action to respond to the climate emergency.

    The demonstration was set in motion before dawn break, with 61 activists arriving at the Council’s Europa building in the EU quarter at around 6:00 AM, equipped with bright helmets and jackets, ladders, protest signs — and a fire engine.

    A total of 28 demonstrators proceeded to climb up the building using the fire engine and the ladders, with Greenpeace spokesperson Sarah Jacobs saying the group had prepared for the stunt for a period of weeks.

    Greenpeace activists climb the EU summit venue in Brussels to display images of giant flames, set off clouds of smoke, distress flares, and sound a fire alarm to urge European government leaders to take immediate action to respond to the climate emergency.

    Once on top the building, the activists put up banners picturing the distinctive outside of the Europa building engulfed in flames, lighting flares and setting off clouds of smoke, in a protest promoted on social media with the hashtag: #HouseOnFire.

    Greenpeace activists wrap the EU summit venue in Brussels with images of giant flames, setting off clouds of smoke, flares and sounding a fire alarm to urge European government leaders to take immediate action to respond to the climate emergency.

    The protest was meant to “sound the alarm,” on the state of the environment under current carbon emissions, with a large banner unrolled in the centre reading: “Climate Emergency.”

    Greenpeace activists wrap the EU summit venue in Brussels with images of giant flames, setting off clouds of smoke, flares and sounding a fire alarm to urge European government leaders to take immediate action to respond to the climate emergency.

    The demonstration lasted until around noon, and ended with the arrest of 50 activists, with the incident currently being investigated by police.

    Greenpeace activists wrap the EU summit venue in Brussels with images of giant flames, setting off clouds of smoke, flares and sounding a fire alarm to urge European government leaders to take immediate action to respond to the climate emergency.

    A spokesperson for the EU Council, Katharina Pausch-Homblé, said the protest disrupted traffic but that the summit could take place without major disruptions, adding that the Council had no position on the protest, which comes a day after Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen unveiled the European Green Deal.

    Greenpeace activists wrap the EU summit venue in Brussels with images of giant flames, setting off clouds of smoke, flares and sounding a fire alarm to urge European government leaders to take immediate action to respond to the climate emergency.

    “We consider the Green Deal an aspirational effort,” Jacobs said, adding that the EU’s current proposals were “not good enough,” since they fell short of the goals adopted in the Paris Climate Agreements.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job