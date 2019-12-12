Flemish Government will subsidize over 600 electric charging stations

The Flemish government has cleared over €840,000 in subsidies for twelve greening projects for company cars and car sharing, Flemish Minister for Environment Zuhal Demir (N-VA, New Flemish Alliance), announced on Thursday.

Demir was speaking on the fringe of the COP 25 on climate currently held in Madrid. This investment will finance an additional 614 electric charging stations.

Among the selected projects, Q8 will in particular place more than 20 stations on each of the car parks in the Antwerp region. These facilities will be accessible to the public 24 hours seven.

Umicore has committed to electrifying its entire fleet, which will lead to the creation of 400 charging points by 2023.

The Brussels Times