Molenbeek’s new residential area gets €450,000 from Brussels government

The Brussels government agreed on Thursday to set aside €450,000 for a new residential area in Molenbeek.

The residential area will be built atop of the Grande Halle building project, which encompasses a range of different plans for the redesign of a new public space in the area and falls under wider redevelopment efforts for the Quai de l’Industrie in the Heyvaert district.

The Grande Halle project will directly connect the neighbourhood with water from the canal.

“We are excited to further support good projects from the municipalities, while at the same time make the public road safer and more comfortable for all users,” said Minister of Mobility Elke Van den Brandt (Green).

“The residential area will guarantee the safety and comfort of pedestrians and cyclists. Thanks to this redevelopment, we can tackle the various safety issues, such as freight traffic and parking areas occupied by transit traffic,” added van den Brandt.

The redevelopment of the Quai de l’Industrie will see the construction of a large new public square located in the middle of the Heyvaert district, the works for which are set to kick-off in January, Bruzz explains.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times