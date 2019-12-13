Tribute video to boy from Ixelles (11) who died after he was hit by a truck goes viral

A classroom in the Sint-Jozefscollege school in Aalst where the 11-year-old boy from Ixelles attended. Credit: Sint-Jozefscollege/Facebook.

A tribute video the 11-year-old boy from Ixelles who died after he was hit by a truck has gone viral.

Posted by the boy’s school, Sint-Jozefcollege in Aalst, the video surfaced on Facebook at about 4:00 PM on Thursday.

Accompanied by a written message, the tribute video is a slideshow of photos showing the 11-year-old boy, at school and taking part in various different activities with his friends.

The written message explains that “you made everyone laugh and that made you such a fantastic child.”

The tribute video has been viewed over 167,000 times and has been commented on around 1,000 times.

The 11-year-old boy died on Wednesday morning when he was on the way to school and was hit by a truck at one of the most dangerous crossroads in Aalst; the intersection of the ring road with the Alfred Nichelstreet and the Vilanderstreet, where many trucks pass by on their way to the industrial site in the city.

Related News:

The investigation into the circumstances of the accident are still ongoing, the De Dendermond department of the East Flanders public prosecutor’s office confirmed.

Although the driver of the truck tested negative for being under the influence of alcohol and drugs, his license was withdrawn on Wednesday for a period of 15 days, explained De Standaard.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times