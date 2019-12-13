Tribute video to boy from Ixelles (11) who died after he was hit by a truck goes viral
Friday, 13 December 2019
A classroom in the Sint-Jozefscollege school in Aalst where the 11-year-old boy from Ixelles attended. Credit: Sint-Jozefscollege/Facebook.
A tribute video the 11-year-old boy from Ixelles who died after he was hit by a truck has gone viral.
Posted by the boy’s school, Sint-Jozefcollege in Aalst, the video surfaced on Facebook at about 4:00 PM on Thursday.
Accompanied by a written message, the tribute video is a slideshow of photos showing the 11-year-old boy, at school and taking part in various different activities with his friends.
The written message explains that “you made everyone laugh and that made you such a fantastic child.”
The tribute video has been viewed over 167,000 times and has been commented on around 1,000 times.
The 11-year-old boy died on Wednesday morning when he was on the way to school and was hit by a truck at one of the most dangerous crossroads in Aalst; the intersection of the ring road with the Alfred Nichelstreet and the Vilanderstreet, where many trucks pass by on their way to the industrial site in the city.