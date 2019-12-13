 
Tribute video to boy from Ixelles (11) who died after he was hit by a truck goes viral
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 13 December, 2019
Latest News:
Tribute video to boy from Ixelles (11) who...
Brexit: it’s time to get the next phase...
Hundreds of parking spaces scrapped for renovations of...
Tory victory means getting Brexit done is ‘irrefutable’,...
Molenbeek’s new residential area gets €450,000 from Brussels...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 13 December 2019
    Tribute video to boy from Ixelles (11) who died after he was hit by a truck goes viral
    Brexit: it’s time to get the next phase of negotiations started, says Charles Michel
    Hundreds of parking spaces scrapped for renovations of ‘dilapidated’ Brussels avenue
    Tory victory means getting Brexit done is ‘irrefutable’, Johnson says
    Molenbeek’s new residential area gets €450,000 from Brussels government
    EU Summit agrees carbon neutrality by 2050 — without Poland
    Repatriated IS sisters to appeal against prison sentence
    Judgement expected today in King Albert II paternity case
    Strike affects Belgium’s prisons in varying degrees
    Brussels’ Chinese Pavilion and Japanese Tower to be protected as cultural heritage
    Pope Francis calls for total ‘ecological conversion’
    Four people arrested in police operation in migrant camp in Tournai
    New service number for break downs on Walloon roads from Friday
    Body found in septic tank in Antwerp on Thursday
    Flemish Government will subsidise over 600 electric charging stations
    Sultan of Oman’s entourage banned from parking on Leuven’s pedestrianised Grote Markt
    In pictures: Greenpeace protesters set EU Council building ‘on fire’
    Trump tells Greta Thunberg to ‘chill’ and go to the cinema
    Flemish man faces online abuse after being (wrongly) identified as cyclist from viral video
    Ghent, Leuven and Bruges denounce Poland’s anti-LGBTQ push
    View more

    Tribute video to boy from Ixelles (11) who died after he was hit by a truck goes viral

    Friday, 13 December 2019
    A classroom in the Sint-Jozefscollege school in Aalst where the 11-year-old boy from Ixelles attended. Credit: Sint-Jozefscollege/Facebook.

    A tribute video the 11-year-old boy from Ixelles who died after he was hit by a truck has gone viral.

    Posted by the boy’s school, Sint-Jozefcollege in Aalst, the video surfaced on Facebook at about 4:00 PM on Thursday.

    Accompanied by a written message, the tribute video is a slideshow of photos showing the 11-year-old boy, at school and taking part in various different activities with his friends.

    The written message explains that “you made everyone laugh and that made you such a fantastic child.”

    The tribute video has been viewed over 167,000 times and has been commented on around 1,000 times.

    The 11-year-old boy died on Wednesday morning when he was on the way to school and was hit by a truck at one of the most dangerous crossroads in Aalst; the intersection of the ring road with the Alfred Nichelstreet and the Vilanderstreet, where many trucks pass by on their way to the industrial site in the city.

    Related News:

    The investigation into the circumstances of the accident are still ongoing, the De Dendermond department of the East Flanders public prosecutor’s office confirmed.

    Although the driver of the truck tested negative for being under the influence of alcohol and drugs, his license was withdrawn on Wednesday for a period of 15 days, explained De Standaard.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job