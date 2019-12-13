 
Belgian Red Flames named 17th in the world FIFA ranking
Friday, 13 December, 2019
    Friday, 13 December 2019
    Belgian Red Flames named 17th in the world FIFA ranking

    Friday, 13 December 2019
    © Belga

    The Belgian national women’s football team has obtained the best placing in its history: 17th in the new FIFA women’s rankings, published on Friday by the International Football Federation.

    That is one up on its previous position published on September 27. The US world champions are still top of the list, ahead of Germany and the Netherlands.

    The Red Flames team entered the top 20 for the first time in its history last March and had risen to 18th position at the time of the previous rankings’ publication on last September 27.

    Since, Ives Serneels’ team has won the three matches it played in qualifying for Euro 2021. The Red Flames imposed their authority by beating Rumania (FIFA 43) 0-1 away on October 8 and winning 1-4 in Croatia (FIFA 52) on November 8. The Belgians then followed this with a victory over Lituania (FIFA 105) 6-0 on last November 12.

    Belgium will play its next qualifying game for Euro 2021 on April 14 against Switzerland (FIFA 19), joint leader of Group H with 12 points from 12 games. The group winner will qualify for the final tournament, along with the three best runners-up. The six others will face play-offs in order to obtain the three final places.

    Apart from the United States, Germany and the Netherlands, the top 5 is completed by France (4th) and Sweden.

    The next FIFA women’s rankings will be published on March 27 2020.

    The Brussels Times

