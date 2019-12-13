 
Jeremy Corbyn will step down as Labour leader ‘early next year’
Friday, 13 December, 2019
    Jeremy Corbyn will step down as Labour leader ‘early next year’

    Friday, 13 December 2019
    The leader of the opposition party said he would step down after overseeing a "period of reflection." Credit: © Belga

    Jeremy Corbyn announced he will be stepping down from his position as leader of the UK’s Labour party next year, following “disappointing” results in the general elections.

    The elections on Friday saw Corbyn’s party lose ground significantly in the House of Commons, with Corbyn saying voters had  “undoubtedly” felt let down by the opposition party.

    While Boris Johnson led the Conservatives to a comfortable majority of 365, Labour’s seat count dropped to 203, in the lowest number of representatives the party has had in the commons since the interwar years.

    “It was a very disappointing night,” Corbyn wrote on Twitter, where he also thanked party members and supporters of his campaign for their “tireless” efforts.

    Following the election results on Friday, Corbyn confirmed his future departure to a journalist of the Associated Press, according to the Belga news agency.

    “The National Executive [Committee] will have to meet, of course, in the very near future and it is up to them,” he said, speaking of the party’s leadership’s decision on when the leadership changes would take place, and adding that it would be “early next year.”

    Corbyn said that he will stay on until the decision is taken in order to oversee a “period of reflection” within the party regarding its future and the results of the election, according to The Independent.

    “I was elected to lead the party and I think the responsible thing is not to walk away from the whole party,” he told the outlet.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

