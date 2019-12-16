Three police officers injured after football fans clash in Liège

The clashes took place outside the Maurice Dufrasne stadium, about an hour before the match was set to kick off. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

Clashes between football fans in Liège on Sunday afternoon left eight people injured, including three police officers.

The clashes between the Anderlecht and Liège Standard fans took place at around 1:30 PM on Rue de la Centrale, next to the Maurice Dufrasne Stadium, just before the kick-off of the football match.

Of the three police officers that were injured, two were from Liège and one from Brussels. They were looked after by the Red Cross.

Four people, including one police officer, had to be transported to hospitals in Liège.

One person, reportedly an Anderlecht fan, was arrested and is expected to come before the public prosecutor’s office, writes L’Avenir.

Several vehicles were damaged during the clashes.

The situation calmed down before the kick-off of the match, explains RTBF.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times