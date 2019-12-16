Facebook post about girl (15) missing in West Flanders since Sunday goes viral

The 15-year-old girl from Kortrijk has been missing since Sunday. Credit: R/DV/RS/Flickr.

A Facebook post calling for information related to the disappearance of a 15-year-old girl from Kortrijk has gone viral.

The teenage girl, Wehnah Vanwynsberghe, has been missing in West Flanders since Sunday.

Child Focus published the Facebook post online at around 7:00 PM on Sunday evening.

The post explains that Vanwynsberghe is 1 meter 70 centimetres tall with blue eyes and blonde hair.

It explains that when Vanwynsberghe disappeared, she was wearing light grey trousers, a light blue shirt and a hoodie with a camouflage design on it.

The Facebook post has been shared over 5,000 times and just under 150 people have commented on it.

The organisation have said that her disappearance is “worrying”, Nieuwsblad explains.

Child Focus asks that anybody who has any information on the disappearance of the 15-year-old girl to either call them at 116000 or the police at 080030300.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times