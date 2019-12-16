Flanders to get 13 more highway quick charging stations

Flanders’ Roads and Traffic Agency (AWV – Agentschap Wegen en Verkeer) has authorized the Dutch Fastned to equip Belgian’s northern motorways with 13 rapid charging stations, Fastned announced on Monday.

The terminals will be placed on existing car parks along motorways in Antwerp, Limburg and Vlaams-Brabant Provinces. An AWV spokesperson said these 13 terminals would be added to the already present 20.

Fastned, a listed company, operates 114 quick charging terminals in the Netherlands, Germany and the UK.

The Brussels Times