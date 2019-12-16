 
Brussels Airport announces direct flights to Singapore from 2020
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 16 December, 2019
Latest News:
Brussels Airport announces direct flights to Singapore from...
Large plume of smoke over Brussels due to...
Sculpture of Tintin auctioned at €168,000...
Flanders to get 13 more highway quick charging...
Brussels to place 3,000 bicycle stands at pedestrian...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 16 December 2019
    Brussels Airport announces direct flights to Singapore from 2020
    Large plume of smoke over Brussels due to fire near Gare du Nord
    Sculpture of Tintin auctioned at €168,000
    Flanders to get 13 more highway quick charging stations
    Brussels to place 3,000 bicycle stands at pedestrian crossings
    Facebook post about girl (15) missing in West Flanders since Sunday goes viral
    Scotland ‘cannot be imprisoned’ in UK, says SNP leader
    Churchgoers rescue boy dangling from ceiling during Christmas concert
    Fire services warn of the danger of Christmas tree fires
    Antwerp will suffer most Brexit job losses in Belgium
    Suspect of fatal hit and run accident in Antwerp faces Flanders court
    Uber drivers to undergo psychological assessment as Brussels eyes tighter screening
    Three police officers injured after football fans clash in Liège
    Elderly couple killed in major house fire in Aalst
    Nearly 40% of Belgian smokers see vaping as a good way to quit smoking
    Magnette condemns meeting by Saint-Josse mayor with extremist Turks
    Artist known as Panamarenko dies aged 79
    After Johnson’s victory, post-Brexit citizens’ rights at stake
    Israel welcomes Aalst carnival removal from UNESCO list
    Antwerp drugs criminal stages his own death to escape gangland revenge
    View more

    Brussels Airport announces direct flights to Singapore from 2020

    Monday, 16 December 2019
    The four flights a week will be operated using an A350, an energy-efficient and silent aircraft developed by Airbus. Credit: Pixabay.

    Brussels Airport announced on Monday that it will offer direct flights to Singapore from 25 October 2020.

    Subject to regulatory approval, Singapore Airlines will operate flights from Singapore to Brussels on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays, departing at 11:55 PM Singapore time, the airline explains in a statement.

    Similarly, the airline will operate flights from Brussels to Singapore on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, departing at 11:20 AM Brussels time.

    “We are delighted to welcome Singapore Airlines to Brussels Airport,” said Arnaud Feist, CEO of Brussels Airport Company, in a statement.

    “As a key gateway to Asia, Singapore is an important new destination in our growing Asian network. We are pleased that the flights will be operated with the Airbus A350, the most energy-efficient and silent aircraft of its kind,” added Feist.

    The flight to Singapore Changi Airport joins the list of Brussels Airport’s pre-existing network of direct flights to Asian cities, which include Beijing, Tokyo, Bangkok, Shenzhen and Hong Kong.

    Tickets for the flights will be available for purchase on different platforms starting on 17 December 2019.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job