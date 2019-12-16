Brussels Airport announces direct flights to Singapore from 2020

The four flights a week will be operated using an A350, an energy-efficient and silent aircraft developed by Airbus. Credit: Pixabay.

Brussels Airport announced on Monday that it will offer direct flights to Singapore from 25 October 2020.

Subject to regulatory approval, Singapore Airlines will operate flights from Singapore to Brussels on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays, departing at 11:55 PM Singapore time, the airline explains in a statement.

Similarly, the airline will operate flights from Brussels to Singapore on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, departing at 11:20 AM Brussels time.

“We are delighted to welcome Singapore Airlines to Brussels Airport,” said Arnaud Feist, CEO of Brussels Airport Company, in a statement.

“As a key gateway to Asia, Singapore is an important new destination in our growing Asian network. We are pleased that the flights will be operated with the Airbus A350, the most energy-efficient and silent aircraft of its kind,” added Feist.

The flight to Singapore Changi Airport joins the list of Brussels Airport’s pre-existing network of direct flights to Asian cities, which include Beijing, Tokyo, Bangkok, Shenzhen and Hong Kong.

Tickets for the flights will be available for purchase on different platforms starting on 17 December 2019.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times