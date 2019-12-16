 
Investigation launched into suspected rape of student by taxi driver
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 16 December, 2019
Latest News:
Luxembourg’s fuel prices to go up in 2020...
Belgium played key role in uncovering Europe’s horsemeat...
Investigation launched into suspected rape of student by...
Planned savings on Suicide Hotline budget reversed after...
Nominations open for Brussels’ 2019 tourism awards...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 16 December 2019
    Luxembourg’s fuel prices to go up in 2020
    Belgium played key role in uncovering Europe’s horsemeat scandal: reports
    Investigation launched into suspected rape of student by taxi driver
    Planned savings on Suicide Hotline budget reversed after backlash, says Minister for Wellbeing
    Nominations open for Brussels’ 2019 tourism awards
    Germany moves to make CO2 emissions more costly
    Number of arrests of migrants in transit up by 37% in 2018
    Brussels Airport announces direct flights to Singapore from 2020
    Large plume of smoke over Brussels due to fire near Gare du Nord
    Sculpture of Tintin auctioned at €168,000
    Flanders to get 13 more highway quick charging stations
    Brussels to place 3,000 bicycle stands at pedestrian crossings
    Facebook post about girl (15) missing in West Flanders since Sunday goes viral
    Scotland ‘cannot be imprisoned’ in UK, says SNP leader
    Churchgoers rescue boy dangling from ceiling during Christmas concert
    Fire services warn of the danger of Christmas tree fires
    Antwerp will suffer most Brexit job losses in Belgium
    Suspect of fatal hit and run accident in Antwerp faces Flanders court
    Uber drivers to undergo psychological assessment as Brussels eyes tighter screening
    Three police officers injured after football fans clash in Liège
    View more

    Investigation launched into suspected rape of student by taxi driver

    Monday, 16 December 2019
    The student concerned lodged the complaint on 15 November. Credit: Pxhere.

    The Brussels public prosecutor confirmed on Monday that an investigation has been launched into the suspected rape of a student by a taxi driver in mid-November.

    The student concerned filed a complaint concerning the incident on 15 November. In the complaint, the student explained that she was raped by a taxi driver who picked her up after she left a club in downtown Brussels, La Capitale explains.

    The young woman, who is around 18-years-old, said she was raped by the taxi driver on the road between the nightclub and her home.

    A judicial investigation into the incident has been opened, writes Le Soir.

    A similar complaint was filed by a different student on 3 November after her initially anonymous Facebook post warning fellow ULB students that she had been kidnapped and raped by a fake Collecto taxi driver went viral.

    Related News:

    A 44-year-old man, who worked for STIB, was arrested in connection with the complaint filed in relation to the 3 November incident.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job