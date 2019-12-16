Investigation launched into suspected rape of student by taxi driver
The Brussels public prosecutor confirmed on Monday that an investigation has been launched into the suspected rape of a student by a taxi driver in mid-November.
The student concerned filed a complaint concerning the incident on 15 November. In the complaint, the student explained that she was raped by a taxi driver who picked her up after she left a club in downtown Brussels, La Capitaleexplains.
The young woman, who is around 18-years-old, said she was raped by the taxi driver on the road between the nightclub and her home.
A judicial investigation into the incident has been opened, writes Le Soir.
A similar complaint was filed by a different student on 3 November after her initially anonymous Facebook post warning fellow ULB students that she had been kidnapped and raped by a fake Collecto taxi driver went viral.