Investigation launched into suspected rape of student by taxi driver

The Brussels public prosecutor confirmed on Monday that an investigation has been launched into the suspected rape of a student by a taxi driver in mid-November.

The student concerned filed a complaint concerning the incident on 15 November. In the complaint, the student explained that she was raped by a taxi driver who picked her up after she left a club in downtown Brussels, La Capitale explains.

The young woman, who is around 18-years-old, said she was raped by the taxi driver on the road between the nightclub and her home.

A judicial investigation into the incident has been opened, writes Le Soir.

A similar complaint was filed by a different student on 3 November after her initially anonymous Facebook post warning fellow ULB students that she had been kidnapped and raped by a fake Collecto taxi driver went viral.

A 44-year-old man, who worked for STIB, was arrested in connection with the complaint filed in relation to the 3 November incident.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times