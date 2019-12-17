 
Over 650 knife fights took place in Belgium in 2018
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 17 December, 2019
Latest News:
Over 650 knife fights took place in Belgium...
Trucker’s death on E40 highway leads to mounting...
The Sultan of Oman’s delegation has completely left...
Belgian performer to cycle to Congo dressed as...
Student association receives 2-month suspension after sexist lecture...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 17 December 2019
    Over 650 knife fights took place in Belgium in 2018
    Trucker’s death on E40 highway leads to mounting traffic jams around Ghent
    The Sultan of Oman’s delegation has completely left Leuven
    Belgian performer to cycle to Congo dressed as King Leopold II to ‘ask forgiveness’
    Student association receives 2-month suspension after sexist lecture by famous plastic surgeon at UGhent
    British pound drops in value after Johnson’s latest Brexit announcement
    Belgium rises five places in global ranking on gender equality
    ‘Winkelhieren’ voted Flemish word of the year
    Nearly 40% of Flemish would vote for independence
    Dropping chewing gum on Brussels streets now holds a €200 fine
    Brussels building to be demolished after being ravaged by fire
    French train traffic to be ‘very disrupted’ due to national strike on Tuesday
    Extending flexible-jobs system is ‘unacceptable,’ says Federation of trade unions
    The Netherlands’ most wanted criminal arrested in Dubai
    Brussels Grand Place to host Manneken Pis’ 400th birthday party
    Brussels hospitals remain most expensive in Belgium
    Aalst partially bans trucks from city centre after boy (11) killed in collision
    Extinction Rebellion’s unsanctioned Grand-Place demonstration will still go ahead on Friday
    Brussels named the 10th largest user of Uber Jump bikes
    Luxembourg’s fuel prices to go up in 2020
    View more

    Over 650 knife fights took place in Belgium in 2018

    Tuesday, 17 December 2019
    A total of 657 fights involving knives took place in Belgium in 2018. Credit: pexels.

    Belgium saw an increase in knife crime in 2018, according to figures released by the Minister of the Interior Pieter De Crem (CD&V).

    The federal and local police counted a total of 657 fights involving knives across the country in 2018, against 626 in 2017.

    This means that there were 12 knife fights each week in Belgium in 2018.

    The brawls involving knives particularly broke out in Flanders, where 286 incidents took place in 2018. In Wallonia, there were 221 instances and in the Brussels-Capital Region, there were 150, writes Le Soir.

    These statistics include all instances of assault involving knives, including stabbings and murder, La Capitale explains.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job