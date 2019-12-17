Trucker’s death on E40 highway leads to mounting traffic jams around Ghent

The driver of a car carrier trailer died in the E40 highway in circumstances that are still under investigation. Credit: Google Street View

Traffic on the E40 highway has been impacted after an incident in which the driver of a large truck died, with drivers advised to take alternative routes.

The incident took place in E40 highway near Aalter, located between Ghent and Bruges, at around 9:00 AM, with the Flemish Traffic Center saying that the entire right-hand lane was shut to traffic.

The driver of a car carrier trailer died in the incident, in which federal police spokesperson Jana Verdegem said that no other injuries had been reported and whose causes are currently being investigated.

#E40 update Aalter richting Gent. De file groeit aan en de hinder kan nog enige tijd duren. Je kan beter een omleiding volgen. pic.twitter.com/QUb9M6geTS — Vlaams Verkeerscentrum (@verkeerscentrum) December 17, 2019

Federal police agents were sent to the site of the incident and, shortly after 11:00 AM the traffic centre said that the traffic jams were still growing, advising vehicles driving between Antwerp, Ghent and Bruges to take alternative routes.

The incident saw the large truck fall to the side of the road, with Verdegem noting that it was unclear if the driver died before or as a result of the incident.

Gabriela Galindo

The Brussels Times