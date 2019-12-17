 
Police ban six people from Flemish Christmas market
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 17 December, 2019
Latest News:
Ursula von der Leyen all set to meet...
Boris Johnson wants post-Brexit accord by the end...
Reimbursement of study grants paid out two years...
US Army unit publishes photo of Nazi war...
Two Belgian short films selected for Oscars shortlist...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 17 December 2019
    Ursula von der Leyen all set to meet Trump in early 2020
    Boris Johnson wants post-Brexit accord by the end of 2020
    Reimbursement of study grants paid out two years ago to be reviewed
    US Army unit publishes photo of Nazi war criminal to remember Battle of the Bulge
    Two Belgian short films selected for Oscars shortlist
    Trump Government refuses to recognise Armenian genocide
    Police ban six people from Flemish Christmas market
    Despite the train strike, Flemish cultural sector will demonstrate on Thursday
    Upgrade of €31 million renders armoured Belgian military vehicles ‘completely unusable’
    Pope Francis lifts pontifical secret in sex-abuse cases
    Warning issued for Belgian students taking medical stimulants
    Names chosen for Belgium’s official exoplanet and star
    Only a third of trains will run in Belgium on Thursday
    Road collapse brings traffic to a halt in southern Brussels
    Waiting times on Brussels metro lines 1 and 5 to drop from 2023
    Autoworld dedicates biennial exhibition to British car history
    Uber to ask its drivers for selfies to increase safety
    Brussels named European epicentre for contemporary art by The Washington Post
    EU condemns Turkey again while sticking to its position on the Kurdish administration in north-east Syria
    About 150 people protest against cohabitation status in front of Brussels Central Station
    View more

    Police ban six people from Flemish Christmas market

    Tuesday, 17 December 2019
    Some individuals had been causing problems during the first two weekends that the Winter Village in Brasschaat was open. Credit: Pxfuel.

    Police have banned six people from the Christmas market in Brasschaat in Flanders for the duration of its opening.

    The decision, made by the police in collaboration with the acting mayor of Brasschaat, Philip Cools (N-VA), was taken in response to problems during the first two weekends of the Brasschaat Christmas markets.

    “During the first two weekends, we received different complaints about theft and violence,” Brasschaat chief of police, Barbara Cloet, told Nieuwsblad.

    After the six people were identified and banned from the Christmas markets set in the neighbourhood park, the markets were much improved, Cloet added.

    The local police are adjusting their hours so that there will always be two teams at the scene during the weekends.

    “We have also requested support from the federal police. We can count on that. We have passed on all complaints to the criminal investigation department. They will investigate each case separately,” Cloet continue

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job