 
Belgian fashion academy named one of the world’s top fashion schools
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 18 December, 2019
Latest News:
Child arrested after stabbing in school playground in...
Belgian fashion academy named one of the world’s...
Belgian fishermen’s cod quotas cut from 2020...
Bpost in Forest evacuated after brown powder spills...
Man (28) who tried to murder an emergency...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 18 December 2019
    Child arrested after stabbing in school playground in Antwerp
    Belgian fashion academy named one of the world’s top fashion schools
    Belgian fishermen’s cod quotas cut from 2020
    Bpost in Forest evacuated after brown powder spills from suspicious package
    Man (28) who tried to murder an emergency doctor in Flanders receives sentence
    Belgium sets eyes on 35% cut on greenhouse gas emissions by 2030
    Waiter of Antwerp brasserie fired for insulting client on receipt
    Over 70% of Belgian employees don’t get enough exercise, report shows
    Mother of two Syria fighters claims damages from Belgian state for not stopping them
    Ghent collects nearly €420,000 in exemptions to allow polluting cars into Low Emission Zone
    Vaping increases the risk of chronic lung diseases, study finds
    One of Belgium’s most wanted fugitives arrested in Spain
    Gaia launches campaign against abuse of turkeys
    Wolf spotted in the Netherlands may be on its way to Flanders
    Body found in Liège field could belong to missing psychiatric patient
    Questions surround CV of new Proximus boss
    Police search for culprit behind armed robbery of Molenbeek betting agency
    Molenbeek unveils anti-riot plan for ‘peaceful’ New Year’s Eve
    Sultan of Oman’s plane seen landing in Ostend airport
    Negotiators abandon hope of federal government with two main parties
    View more

    Belgian fashion academy named one of the world’s top fashion schools

    Wednesday, 18 December 2019
    Models lined up for the annual Antwerp academy fashion show in 2018. Credit: Antwerp Fashion Department/Facebook.

    The Antwerp Fashion Academy is one of the world’s top fashion schools, according to a leading fashion website.

    The website, Fashionista.com, has been providing a ranking of the top 25 fashion schools in the world since 2010.

    Each year, the ranking takes into account a wide range of factors, including availability of career counselling, job placement, financial aid and workload, information about all of which is provided by students and alumni.

    Rather than providing specific numbered rankings, however, the website prefers to rank the top 25 fashion schools alphabetically.

    Well-known institutes such as the London College of Fashion, Parsons, the New School of Design in New York, and ESMOD in Paris all made it onto the list.

    The ranking includes schools from seven different countries overall, including the U.S., the U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Belgium and Israel.

    In the 1960s, the Antwerp Royal Academy of Fine Arts established the Fashion Design department, from where the ‘Antwerp Six’ graduated about two decades later. Since the ‘Antwerp Six’ caught the attention of the international media, Antwerp and its fashion school have been known hubs for the fashion industry.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job