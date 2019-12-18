Belgian fashion academy named one of the world’s top fashion schools

Models lined up for the annual Antwerp academy fashion show in 2018. Credit: Antwerp Fashion Department/Facebook.

The Antwerp Fashion Academy is one of the world’s top fashion schools, according to a leading fashion website.

The website, Fashionista.com, has been providing a ranking of the top 25 fashion schools in the world since 2010.

Each year, the ranking takes into account a wide range of factors, including availability of career counselling, job placement, financial aid and workload, information about all of which is provided by students and alumni.

Rather than providing specific numbered rankings, however, the website prefers to rank the top 25 fashion schools alphabetically.

Well-known institutes such as the London College of Fashion, Parsons, the New School of Design in New York, and ESMOD in Paris all made it onto the list.

The ranking includes schools from seven different countries overall, including the U.S., the U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Belgium and Israel.

In the 1960s, the Antwerp Royal Academy of Fine Arts established the Fashion Design department, from where the ‘Antwerp Six’ graduated about two decades later. Since the ‘Antwerp Six’ caught the attention of the international media, Antwerp and its fashion school have been known hubs for the fashion industry.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times