Flanders smacks Airbnb with €50,000 fine for withholding landlord information

Flanders is charging the online marketplace for accommodation, Airbnb, with a €50,000 fine.

The fine comes in response to Airbnb’s continuing refusal to provide data about its landlords to the region’s inspection services, Flemish Tourism Minister Zuhal Demir (N-VA) confirms.

However, this is not the first time that Flanders has imposed a fine on Airbnb.

In August 2018, then Flemish Minister for Tourism Ben Weyts levied a fine of €25,000 on Airbnb for the same reason; the online marketplace refused to provide enough information about landlords renting out rooms to allow inspectors to carry out the necessary health, safety and fire inspections.

A number of years ago, there was an agreement that Airbnb would provide some details about landlords operating in the region to authorities. According to Weyts, not all details were expected to be shared, but enough that inspection services could carry out inspections, in the same way that owners of B&Bs and hotels are subject to inspections.

Until now, Airbnb has refused to provide Tourism Flanders with the required information, Nieuwsblad explains.

