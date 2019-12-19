 
Football fan (17) severely burned by lit flare in Brussels stadium accident
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 19 December, 2019
Latest News:
Football fan (17) severely burned by lit flare...
Over €200,000 worth of drugs found during joint...
Belgian rail strike: will trains run at rush...
WHO report: Changing trends in global tobacco use...
‘Nobody knows why climate changes,’ says Putin...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 19 December 2019
    Football fan (17) severely burned by lit flare in Brussels stadium accident
    Over €200,000 worth of drugs found during joint police controls in East Flanders
    Belgian rail strike: will trains run at rush hour?
    WHO report: Changing trends in global tobacco use but effects of e-cigarettes unclear
    ‘Nobody knows why climate changes,’ says Putin
    Discovery of several footprints reveal a new wolf has arrived in Flanders
    Police use torches to light up courtroom during Justice Palace power cut
    Scottish First Minister calls for new independence referendum
    Belgium’s largest abbatoir fined for infringements on animal welfare
    STIB will run for free after midnight on New Year’s Eve
    Flanders smacks Airbnb with €50,000 fine for withholding landlord information
    Extinction Rebellion asks mayor for ‘appropriate reaction’ to Grand-Place demonstration
    DriveNow announces it is leaving Brussels in 2020
    Three IS widows sentenced to five years and lose Belgian nationality
    Belgium’s first ‘smart lighting’ installed along 22-kilometre cycle path in Flanders
    Pro-active European Ombudsman re-elected
    Extinction Rebellion files complaint against police for ‘illegally arresting’ them for Black Friday protest
    Brussels applicants fail selection for jobs at Zaventem
    Child pornography reports spike following shock ‘porn movie’ campaign by Child Focus
    European Parliament calls for action to protect pollinating insects
    View more

    Football fan (17) severely burned by lit flare in Brussels stadium accident

    Thursday, 19 December 2019
    The young Courtrai fan was standing in the visitors section of the Joseph Marien stadium. Credit: Wikmedia Commons.

    A 17-year-old football fan sustained burn injuries on Wednesday evening after he collapsed and fell onto a lit flare before the kick-off of a football match in a stadium in Brussels.

    Standing in the visitors’ section of the Joseph Marien Stadium in Forest, home ground of the Royale Union Saint-Gilloise football club, the 17-year-old Courtrai fan collapsed reportedly as a result of an epileptic fit.

    The boy fell onto a burning flare and sustained burns to his hand. His jacket also caught fire although the flames were quickly put out, Bruzz explains.

    The young man immediately received first aid and was subsequently transferred to Molière Hospital in Forest and later to the Burn Centre in Neder-over-Heembeek.

    Although the 17-year-old’s injuries were not life-threatening, he sustained burns to his hand and forearm. He also dislocated his shoulder as he fell.

    As part of further investigation into the incident, the police will view CCTV footage both to see exactly what happened, as well as to investigate how the lit flare got into the stadium in the first place.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job