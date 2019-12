The festival has taken place in De Schorre in Boom since 2005. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

Tomorrowland festival will continue to take place in De Schorre in Boom, in the province of Antwerp, until 2034, organisers have confirmed.

“After negotiations with Tomorrowland, they have confirmed that they will stay in De Schorre until 2034,” Boom’s finance alderman, Kris Van Hoeck (CD&V) told De Standaard.

In addition, Boom has also agreed to lower the tax on Tomorrowland-related events from €3.50 to €3 per day per person.

“It means less income, but structurally we still receive more than €1 million every year, or around €18 million euros [in total up] until 2034 [from Tomorrowland],” added Van Hoeck.

Tomorrowland has taken place in De Schorre recreational venue since 2005 and, in recent years, has invested in the venue by creating attractions such as the One World Bridge and the Magical Troll Forest. The 2020 version of the festival, set to take place between the 17 to 19 and 24 to 26 July will be the festival’s twentieth edition.

