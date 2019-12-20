Police arrest man who tried to kidnap his partner in Brussels by dragging her into his car

The incident took place on Rue Anderlecht, minutes away from the Monument à François Anneessens pictured above. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

Police arrested on Thursday evening a man who tried to kidnap his partner in Brussels earlier that day.

The Brussels public prosecutor is investigating the attempted kidnapping, during which a man forcibly tried to drag his partner into his car on Rue Anderlecht in Brussels on Thursday afternoon. Several people nearby witnessed and filmed the incident.

However, the woman “was able to escape further afield and was able to walk into a police station where she complained,” Stephanie Lagasse of the Brussels public prosecutor’s office told Bruzz. After the victim escaped, the man drove away in his car at high-speed.

The suspect has since been identified and was arrested on Thursday evening. He will come before the investigating judge for intentional assault.

The public prosecutor’s office is demanding that the man be held under an arrest warrant, BX1 explains.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times