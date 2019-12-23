 
Woman (20) dies after drink driving accident in West Flanders
Monday, 23 December, 2019
    Woman (20) dies after drink driving accident in West Flanders

    Monday, 23 December 2019
    The accident took place in the early hours of Sunday morning on Diksmuidebaan in Ichtegem. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

    A woman (20) died in the early hours of Sunday morning after a drink driving accident in Ichtegem in West Flanders.

    The accident took place at around 5:30 AM on Sunday morning on Diksmuidebaan in Ichtegem. The car, which contained four passengers, was heading in the direction of Torhout when the driver suddenly lost control of the steering wheel.

    The car was flung against the facade of a house, crashed into a tree and landed upside down.

    The emergency services rushed to the scene. Three of the four people who had been in the car, the 23-year-old driver and two eighteen-year-old girls, did not suffer major injuries, but they were nevertheless taken to the hospital.

    The fourth passenger, a 20-year-old woman from Oostkamp who had been sitting in the back of the car, was flung from the vehicle and died at the scene.

    “She had been working at the Ter Luchte retirement home in Ruddervoorde since September… There is great dismay among colleagues. It is a very sad story,” the mayor of Oostkamp, Jan De Keyser told HLN.

    The 23-year-old driver from Torhout was driving under the influence of alcohol. His licence has been revoked for 15 days, explains VRT.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times 

