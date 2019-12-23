 
Razor-blade wielding inmate attempts to murder Hainaut prison director
Monday, 23 December, 2019
    Razor-blade wielding inmate attempts to murder Hainaut prison director

    Monday, 23 December 2019
    The incident took place during a disciplinary session. Credit: Aapo Haapanen/Flickr.

    An inmate attacked and attempted to murder the director of Jamioulx prison, located south of Charleroi in the province of Hainaut, on Monday morning.

    During a disciplinary session, the inmate reportedly approached the director by greeting a guard behind her. The inmate then pulled out a razor blade and attacked the prison director.

    Although the director tried to avoid the razor blade, she sustained injuries to both her kneck and lower back.

    “Thanks to the efficient intervention of prison guards, the [inmate] was overpowered and transferred to a security cell,” prison spokeswoman Kathleen Van de Vijver told De Standaard.

    A guard was reportedly injured during the attack, RTBF writes. Both the guard and prison director received medical treatment in the prison.

    Early research into the incident suggests that the attack was premeditated. The incident is being treated as a case of attempted murder.

    Given the seriousness of the incident, all inmates currently have to remain in their cells and no activities are going on, HLN explains.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

