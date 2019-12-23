Drunk driver (23) in fatal Flemish accident only had a provisional licence

The accident took place on the Diksmuidebaan in Ichtegem in West Flanders in the early hours of Sunday morning. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

The man (23) who was driving the car in the fatal drink and drive accident that took place in the early hours of Sunday morning in Flanders and left one dead only has a provisional driving licence.

The accident took place at around 5:30 AM in the early hours of Sunday morning along the Diksmuidebaan in Ichtegem in West Flanders. The 23-year-old man who was driving the BMW lost control of the steering wheel and sent the vehicle crashing into a tree and landing upside down.

Three of the passengers, including the driver, were brought to the hospital but did not sustain major injuries. However, the fourth passenger, a 20-year-old woman from Oostkamp who had been sitting in the back of the car, died at the scene, despite attempts by emergency services to resuscitate her.

The 23-year-old man who was driving the car was not only driving under the influence of alcohol but also only has a provisional driving licence, the Bruges public prosecutor told HLN.

According to the rules that apply to provisional driving licence holders, it is neither allowed to drive at the weekend nor is it permitted for provisional licence holders to carry any passengers.

Additionally, it has since been discovered that the 23-year-old man was likely driving the car too fast. A speed limit of 50 kilometres per hours applies to the area where the accident occurred. It is not yet clear at exactly what speed the man was driving the car.

The 23-year-old man is expected to come before a court within a matter of months. He faces potential prison time, explains Nieuwsblad.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times