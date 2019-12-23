Police close Ghent street after ‘incident’: man arrested, woman hospitalised

Police were spotted removing a man in handcuffs from an apartment in Ghent on Monday following a serious incident which saw one woman hospitalised.

While many did their Christmas shopping on Monday, emergency services were called to an incident on Henegouwenstraat in Ghent, according to local media.

Police moved to cordon off the street, but the exact nature of the incident is not known at this time.

Witnesses report seeing a man handcuffed and taken away with a plastic bag over his hands, while neighbours also saw a woman being taken away by an ambulance, Nieuwsblad reports.

Police and the lab remain on the scene, while the case is in the hands of the public prosecutor.

Jules Johnston

The Brussels Times