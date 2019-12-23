Massive transport disruptions expected throughout France on Tuesday...

six metro lines will still be closed in Paris on Tuesday, with only automatic lines 1, 14 and Orlyval running normally. Credit: Belga

Rail traffic will still be “very disrupted” on Tuesday in France due to the strike against pension reform, with an average of two TGVs out of five, one Transilien out of five and four TERs out of 10, SNCF said on Monday.

In Ile-de-France, several Transilien lines “will close early at the end of the day” and will only reopen on Wednesday “in the early afternoon”, the SNCF warned, inviting users to “check train timetables, especially for their Tuesday evening journeys”.

In addition, six metro lines will still be closed in Paris on Tuesday, with only automatic lines 1, 14 and Orlyval running normally, the RATP said, which “foresees very little traffic” for Christmas Day.

As in the past few days, traffic will be partially provided on Tuesday at peak times on RER lines A and B, on lines 4, 7, 8, 9 and 10 of the metro, as well as on lines 2 and 11 in the morning and on line 3 in the afternoon.

On Wednesday, apart from the automatic lines, “all other metro lines will be closed”, as will RER A, with only RER B having to operate on the southern branch, with one train in three between 12:00 and 18:00.

