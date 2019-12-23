 
Massive transport disruptions expected throughout France on Tuesday
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 23 December, 2019
Latest News:
Russia tests its “sovereign” Internet...
Massive transport disruptions expected throughout France on Tuesday...
Cars banned from Schaerbeek tunnel de la Reine...
Turnhout prison tightens security after 5 prisoners escaped...
Brussels domestic workers will strike on 13 January...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 23 December 2019
    Russia tests its “sovereign” Internet
    Massive transport disruptions expected throughout France on Tuesday
    Cars banned from Schaerbeek tunnel de la Reine to create extra tram tunnel
    Turnhout prison tightens security after 5 prisoners escaped by climbing over wall
    Brussels domestic workers will strike on 13 January
    Man (26) in a coma after fall during struggle with bouncer in Leuven
    Police seize two cars spotted racing through Schaerbeek
    Kim Clijsters back in competition in March
    It probably won’t snow in Brussels this Christmas
    Police seek to make roadside checks more effective
    Belgium’s largest menorah lights up Brussels EU quarter during Chanukah
    Drunk driver (23) in fatal Flemish accident only had a provisional licence
    Police close Ghent street after ‘incident’: man arrested, woman hospitalised
    Africamuseum bans guide from doing tours after shocking statements
    ‘Secret Santa’ surprises 7-year-old boy with €50 note
    Broken elevators in Brussels metro stations will now be shown on app
    Privatise speed checks to catch drunk drivers, says VIAS
    Razor-blade wielding inmate attempts to murder Hainaut prison director
    Won’t be home for Christmas
    ‘Make Love, Not Kittens’ awareness campaign for cat neutering launched by Brussels Region
    View more

    Massive transport disruptions expected throughout France on Tuesday

    Monday, 23 December 2019
    six metro lines will still be closed in Paris on Tuesday, with only automatic lines 1, 14 and Orlyval running normally. Credit: Belga

    Rail traffic will still be “very disrupted” on Tuesday in France due to the strike against pension reform, with an average of two TGVs out of five, one Transilien out of five and four TERs out of 10, SNCF said on Monday.

    In Ile-de-France, several Transilien lines “will close early at the end of the day” and will only reopen on Wednesday “in the early afternoon”, the SNCF warned, inviting users to “check train timetables, especially for their Tuesday evening journeys”.

    In addition, six metro lines will still be closed in Paris on Tuesday, with only automatic lines 1, 14 and Orlyval running normally, the RATP said, which “foresees very little traffic” for Christmas Day.

    As in the past few days, traffic will be partially provided on Tuesday at peak times on RER lines A and B, on lines 4, 7, 8, 9 and 10 of the metro, as well as on lines 2 and 11 in the morning and on line 3 in the afternoon.

    On Wednesday, apart from the automatic lines, “all other metro lines will be closed”, as will RER A, with only RER B having to operate on the southern branch, with one train in three between 12:00 and 18:00.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job