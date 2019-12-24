 
Investigation into attack against teen climate leader at Pukkelpop festival dropped for lack of evidence
Tuesday, 24 December, 2019
    Tuesday, 24 December 2019
    Investigation into attack against teen climate leader at Pukkelpop festival dropped for lack of evidence
    Investigation into attack against teen climate leader at Pukkelpop festival dropped for lack of evidence

    Tuesday, 24 December 2019
    Teen climate activist Anuna De Wever filed a complaint after she received threats and her belongings were trashed during a music festival in the summer. Credit: © Belga

    An investigation into the suspected aggressors of youth climate activists Anuna De Wever at a music festival during the summer has been dropped for lack of evidence.

    Limburg’s public prosecutor’s office will temporarily suspend the investigation, which can be relaunched in the future if new evidence is found, spokeswoman Anja De Shooter told De Standaard.

    The investigation was launched after De Wever said she was harassed and assaulted during Pukkelpop festival, which she attended in August to promote climate activism.

    Following her appearance on stage, during which she was booed by some in the audience, De Wever’s camping tent was trashed, with the suspected attackers also throwing bottles filled with urine at it.

    Related News:

     

    De Wever and her friends also said they were threatened, an offence which prosecutors at the time had said was serious enough to warrant a criminal investigation.

    De Shooter said that the investigation had not successfully identified the suspected perpetrators, which she said was a difficult task “in these kinds of cases,” according to HLN.

    She also said that the fact that the complaint was made some time after the facts had not helped either.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

