Brussels Airport surpasses 26 million passengers in 2019...

On Tuesday Brussels Airport crossed the 26 million passenger mark for 2019, according to its spokeswoman, Nathalie Pierard.

This is a new record after the previous one in 2018, with 25.7 million passengers.

After the attack on the airport in Zaventem in March 2016, the number of travellers fell – in part due to the airport being closed for a while. However, since 2017, the number of travellers has been steadily rising, with a new record broken every year.

✨Brussels Airport is delighted to welcome its 26 millionth passenger in 2019 on Christmas Eve! ✨

26 million is a record for our airport, which welcomed 25.7 million passengers in 2018 ✨ pic.twitter.com/Zil8wwbJgd — Brussels Airport (@BrusselsAirport) December 24, 2019

Zaventem airport has said that it expects to see 980,000 passengers pass through during the holidays.

Madrid, Barcelona, Lisbon in Europe as well as Dubai, New York and Doha were among the preferred destinations for these holidays, Brussels Airport noted.

“We see more and more people taking the plane all over Europe, both for vacation and for work,” spokeswoman Anke Fransen told VRT. “In Europe the growth is around 3 to 3.5 percent and so we also welcome more travellers every year.”

Jules Johnston

The Brussels Times