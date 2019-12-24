 
Brussels Airport surpasses 26 million passengers in 2019
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 24 December, 2019
Latest News:
Police willl use drones to prevent illegal firework...
Brussels Airport surpasses 26 million passengers in 2019...
Increasing number of rats spotted on Brussels Grand...
Christmas Day expected to be mostly dry in...
Signs of a possible wolf presence in Antwerp...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 24 December 2019
    Police willl use drones to prevent illegal firework shows on New Year’s Eve
    Brussels Airport surpasses 26 million passengers in 2019
    Increasing number of rats spotted on Brussels Grand Place
    Christmas Day expected to be mostly dry in Belgium
    Signs of a possible wolf presence in Antwerp region
    Derek Blyth’s hidden secrets of Brussels
    Erdogan sends more imams than ever to Belgium
    Civil society endorses pan-European fringe festival
    Headscarf ban in public schools justified as Court of Appeal overturns previous decision
    Thomas Cook: over 5,300 travellers reimbursed by Travel Guarantee Fund
    Maintenance and repair workers avoid jobs in Ghent and Antwerp due to low emission zones
    Weather warning: 1722 ‘non emergency number’ activated in Belgium
    De Lijn buses and trams go cashless from mid 2020
    Brussels public transport to discourage paper ticket users by raising ticket price
    Historical painting in the City Hall of Leuven: A reminder of collective trauma
    Rise in reports of domestic violence across Belgium in 2018
    Boris Johnson asks Brits ‘not to argue too much’ this Christmas
    Legacies of the colony: The lost children of Congo
    What’s open 24 and 25 December in Brussels?
    In photos: Slaughterhouse vigil held for animals killed to celebrate Christmas
    View more

    Brussels Airport surpasses 26 million passengers in 2019

    Tuesday, 24 December 2019
    The airport of Zaventem has said that it expects to see 980,000 passengers pass through during the holidays. Credit: © Brussels Airport

    On Tuesday Brussels Airport crossed the 26 million passenger mark for 2019, according to its spokeswoman, Nathalie Pierard.

    This is a new record after the previous one in 2018, with 25.7 million passengers.

    After the attack on the airport in Zaventem in March 2016, the number of travellers fell – in part due to the airport being closed for a while. However, since 2017, the number of travellers has been steadily rising, with a new record broken every year.

    Zaventem airport has said that it expects to see 980,000 passengers pass through during the holidays.

    Madrid, Barcelona, Lisbon in Europe as well as Dubai, New York and Doha were among the preferred destinations for these holidays, Brussels Airport noted.

    “We see more and more people taking the plane all over Europe, both for vacation and for work,” spokeswoman Anke Fransen told VRT. “In Europe the growth is around 3 to 3.5 percent and so we also welcome more travellers every year.”

    Jules Johnston
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job