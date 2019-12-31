 
Eden Hazard voted ‘Red Devil’ player of the year third time in a row
Tuesday, 31 December, 2019
    Eden Hazard voted ‘Red Devil’ player of the year third time in a row

    Tuesday, 31 December 2019
    © Belga

    Eden Hazard was named Red Devil player of the Year 2019, Belgian Football Union (RBFA) announced on Monday.

    The public in fact elected Hazard by voting via the federation’s website. The Belgian national captain, who moved from Chelsea to Real Madrid in summer, has compiled 5 goals and 7 assists in 8 international games in 2019.

    The title ‘Devil of the Year’ has been awarded since 2015. Kevin De Bruyne was the first winner in 2015 and Dries Mertens won the award in 2016. Since then, the 28-year-old popular winger, Eden Hazard, has won the public’s last three votes.

    Thirteenth in the last Ballon d’Or, Eden Hazard already has 106 matches for the national team and has totaled 32 goals, the second best total in the history of the Belgian selection behind Romelu Lukaku (52).

    This year, the Belgian N. 10 made the difference in two games against Russia, the toughest opponent of Roberto Martinez’s team in the qualifying group for Euro 2020.

    With two goals in Brussels in March and a new double, combined with a decisive pass for his brother Thorgan in Saint Petersburg, Eden Hazard once again confirmed his status as technical leader on the pitch.

    Belgium will be one of the favorite nations for the continental title next summer.

    Devil of the Year Awards:

    2015: Kevin De Bruyne

    2016: Dries Mertens

    2017: Eden Hazard

    2018: Eden Hazard

    2019: Eden Hazard

