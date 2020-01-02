 
Police launch task force to identify culprits behind arson on New Year’s Eve
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 02 January, 2020
Latest News:
Brussels court annuls arrest warrant against ousted Catalan...
Man injured after brawl breaks out in Schaerbeek...
Flemish town and cities call for rethink on...
Brussels street art hub bids farewell with end-of-year...
2019 one of the hottest years ever recorded...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 02 January 2020
    Brussels court annuls arrest warrant against ousted Catalan leader Puigdemont
    Man injured after brawl breaks out in Schaerbeek
    Flemish town and cities call for rethink on fireworks ban
    Brussels street art hub bids farewell with end-of-year party
    2019 one of the hottest years ever recorded in Belgium
    January sales: mild autumn left shops with plenty to give away
    Police launch task force to identify culprits behind arson on New Year’s Eve
    More than 3,000 cases of Ebola in DRC, 2,231 dead
    Record year for foreign investment in Wallonia
    Two women rescued after getting stuck in swamp in Flanders
    Ixelles bans school outings to the zoo
    Christine Lagarde is learning German
    Belgian Imam ‘frustrated’ after being barred from flying over US territory
    Financial hole of more than 2 billion euro in Belgium’s public funds
    Mosque vandalised in Leuven
    Defence minister promises fewer troops on streets, to the surprise of home affairs minister
    Two Belgian soldiers injured by makeshift explosive in Mali
    Poverty: 1.2 million get by on less than €1,500 a month
    Police search for man (22) missing after New Year’s Eve party in Flemish Brabant
    Collapsed balcony, hundreds of fires: New Year’s Eve kept Brussels firefighters busy
    View more

    Police launch task force to identify culprits behind arson on New Year’s Eve

    Thursday, 02 January 2020
    Over 180 arrests were made in Brussels between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Credit: Belgian Federal Police/Facebook.

    The police have launched a task force to identify the perpetrators behind the arson and vandalism that took place in Brussels on New Year’s Eve, the public prosecutor confirms.

    A total of 181 arrests were made by the Brussels police between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

    Throughout the evening, two police officers were slightly injured, a man was stabbed, a STIB tram was stoned, two subway trams were covered in graffiti, a bus shelter was vandalised, a police car was placed on a tramline and 16 cars were damaged, some of which had been located close to vehicles that had been set on fire.

    “The police are looking for the perpetrators of the various arson attacks and other incidents [related to] vandalism. There is an extensive photo investigation and the police have set up a task force to investigate everything. The public are also asked to send [any] images [they have]”, spokesperson for the Brussels public prosecutor, Denis Goeman, told Bruzz.

    Related News:

    Indeed, the police are asking anybody who has images of any perpetrators behind the vandalism that took place on New Year’s Eve to contact them.

    Companies, citizens and the media are asked to send images to info@polbru.be.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job