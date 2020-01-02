Police launch task force to identify culprits behind arson on New Year’s Eve

Over 180 arrests were made in Brussels between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Credit: Belgian Federal Police/Facebook.

The police have launched a task force to identify the perpetrators behind the arson and vandalism that took place in Brussels on New Year’s Eve, the public prosecutor confirms.

A total of 181 arrests were made by the Brussels police between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Throughout the evening, two police officers were slightly injured, a man was stabbed, a STIB tram was stoned, two subway trams were covered in graffiti, a bus shelter was vandalised, a police car was placed on a tramline and 16 cars were damaged, some of which had been located close to vehicles that had been set on fire.

“The police are looking for the perpetrators of the various arson attacks and other incidents [related to] vandalism. There is an extensive photo investigation and the police have set up a task force to investigate everything. The public are also asked to send [any] images [they have]”, spokesperson for the Brussels public prosecutor, Denis Goeman, told Bruzz.

Indeed, the police are asking anybody who has images of any perpetrators behind the vandalism that took place on New Year’s Eve to contact them.

Companies, citizens and the media are asked to send images to info@polbru.be.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times