Thursday, 02 January, 2020
    Man injured after brawl breaks out in Schaerbeek

    Thursday, 02 January 2020
    The fight broke out on Place Liedts in Schaerbeek on Wednesday evening. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

    A man was injured after a fistfight involving up to ten people broke out in Schaerbeek on Wednesday evening.

    The police recieved a call at around 6:15 PM on Wednesday evening informing them that a fight, involving five to ten people, had broken out on the Liedensplein in Schaerbeek. The situation was brought under control by the police.

    “The cause of this fight is not yet clear,” spokesperson of the Brussels-North police zone Audrey Dereymaeker told Bruzz.

    One man was injured and had to be taken to the hospital.

    “An investigation was opened to create some clarity about the causes of the fight,” Dereymaeker added.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

