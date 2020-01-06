A year after container catastrophe, 800,000 kilos of waste remain in the North Sea

There is still 800,000 kilos of waste in the sea following the loss of 342 containers by a ship exactly a year ago last Thursday, according to the North Sea Foundation.

The containers went overboard off the Dutch and German coasts. The ship belonged to the shipping company MSC.

A total of 342 containers lost their loads of waste, including bicycles, shoes, blankets, stools and a lot of small plastic granules.

The catastrophe caused the dumping of 3.2 million kilos of waste, including the containers. The clean-up operation lasted for months and mobilised several hundred volunteers.

With several inquiries still continuing, 800,000 kilos of waste has still not been retrieved.

The foundation has created a work of art from waste washed up on the beaches of the Wadden Islands as well as the Friesland and Groningen coasts. It wants in this way to stress the need to clean up the sea properly.

The Brussels Times