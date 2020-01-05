New CO2 emission and vehicle safety rules enter into force throughout the EU

A new EU Regulation setting CO2 emission performance standard for new passenger cars and vans entered into force on 1 January 2020.

Another regulation, the revised General Safety Regulation, entered into force yesterday and requires that all new vehicle models introduced on the European market are equipped with advanced safety features.

Manufacturers will now have to meet new stricter targets set for the fleet-wide average emissions of new cars and vans registered in a given calendar year.

By 2025, manufacturers will need to reduce fleet-wide emission by 15% for both cars and vans, compared to 2021 levels. By 2030, they will need to reach a 37.5% reduction for cars and 31% reduction for vans.

The new regulation is expected to reduce fuel consumption costs for consumers and strengthen the competitiveness of the EU automotive industry, while stimulating employment and contributing to the achievement of the EU’s commitments under the Paris Agreement.

As regards safety, the new regulation lists a number of safety measures, such as technology to detect drivers’ drowsiness and distraction, improved impact zone to mitigate the risk of injury to pedestrians and cyclists, systems reducing dangerous blind spots on trucks and buses and data recording technology.

The new features can significantly help reduce the number of fatalities and injuries on roads. The regulation is part of the EU’s long-term “Vision Zero” goal of moving the number of serious fatalities and injuries close to zero by 2050.

The Brussels Times