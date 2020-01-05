 
New CO2 emission and vehicle safety rules enter into force throughout the EU
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 05 January, 2020
Latest News:
New CO2 emission and vehicle safety rules enter...
Lufthansa to hire 4,500 new personnel...
Belgians continue to save despite low interest rates...
Belgium to send back ‘asylum shoppers’...
Air Belgium receives new capital injection...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 05 January 2020
    New CO2 emission and vehicle safety rules enter into force throughout the EU
    Lufthansa to hire 4,500 new personnel
    Belgians continue to save despite low interest rates
    Belgium to send back ‘asylum shoppers’
    Air Belgium receives new capital injection
    Ryanair now largest European airline
    Two harbour cities selected to European Capitals of Culture in 2020
    Man who escaped from prison in Turnhout recaptured in the Netherlands
    Child who fell from window in Ixelles has died of his injuries
    Body of missing student found in canal
    Brussels tightens rules on Collecto after sexual assault allegation
    American raid ‘act of war’, Iran threatens retaliation
    4 in 10 Belgian businesses affected by lack of government
    Missing couple probably killed in accident, investigators say
    Over 100 billion Whatsapp messages sent on New Year’s Eve
    Half of all plots of land in Flanders could require testing
    American website wins prestigious Belgian beer award
    Over 1,200 immigrants died trying to get to Europe by sea in 2019
    Over 380,000 people have died in Syrian war
    Three hospitalised in Brussels for CO poisoning during ritual
    View more

    New CO2 emission and vehicle safety rules enter into force throughout the EU

    Sunday, 05 January 2020
    © Belga

    A new EU Regulation setting CO2 emission performance standard for new passenger cars and vans entered into force on 1 January 2020.

    Another regulation, the revised General Safety Regulation, entered into force yesterday and requires that all new vehicle models introduced on the European market are equipped with advanced safety features.

    Manufacturers will now have to meet new stricter targets set for the fleet-wide average emissions of new cars and vans registered in a given calendar year.

    By 2025, manufacturers will need to reduce fleet-wide emission by 15% for both cars and vans, compared to 2021 levels. By 2030, they will need to reach a 37.5% reduction for cars and 31% reduction for vans.

    The new regulation is expected to reduce fuel consumption costs for consumers and strengthen the competitiveness of the EU automotive industry, while stimulating employment and contributing to the achievement of the EU’s commitments under the Paris Agreement.

    As regards safety, the new regulation lists a number of safety measures, such as technology to detect drivers’ drowsiness and distraction, improved impact zone to mitigate the risk of injury to pedestrians and cyclists, systems reducing dangerous blind spots on trucks and buses and data recording technology.

    The new features can significantly help reduce the number of fatalities and injuries on roads. The regulation is part of the EU’s long-term “Vision Zero” goal of moving the number of serious fatalities and injuries close to zero by 2050.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job