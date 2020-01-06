Nominations for 2020 awards celebrating Brussels’ best tourism projects still open

Nominations for the 2020 visit.brussels Awards will continue to be open for 12 more days before closing on 17 January.

In operation for over 10 years, the visit.brussels Awards celebrate projects and initiatives that have contributed to promoting Brussels both within the capital as well as across the rest of the world.

Projects can be registered in any one of nine categories; the ‘Evening Experience’, the ‘Most Noted Exhibition’, the ‘International Event’, the ‘International Congress and Fair’, the ‘Best Gastronomic Concept’, the ‘New Event and Tourist Location’, ‘Hotel Newcomer’, ‘Public Initiative’.

For the 2020 awards, a new category called ‘Sustainable Initiative’ has been added to the list.

After nominations close at midnight on 17 January, the public voting period will kick-off on 3 February and continue until 1 March. In the initial phase of public voting, the public will select the three best projects in each category on the basis of five criteria. This is with the exception of the ‘International Congress and Fair’ category, which will be voted on exclusively by the jury.

The criteria are the international projection of Brussels, the impact on tourism in Brussels, originality, the durability of the project (ecologically, economically, socially and/or digitally innovative) and efforts to make the project accessible to people with reduced mobility.

On 5 March, three shortlisted candidates for each category will be announced. A jury panel composed of professionals in the Brussels tourism sector will then select the 2020 winners for each category. The awards ceremony, at which the winners will be revealed, will take place on 2 April.

For the 2019 awards, the Festen theatre project, The Smurf Experience, FESTIVAL UP! (which gave expression to new circus forms) and Around the World in 183 dishes were among the winners.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times