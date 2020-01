A yong man born in 1998, was arrested after stabbing another man on Saturday, the Liege prosecutor announced.

The victim was attacked with a knife due to jealousy, both in love with the same woman.

Wounded at the lungs and neck, he was taken to the Bois de l’Abbaye Hospital by a friend. His days are not in danger.

The suspect was arrested by police and deprived of liberty, and referred to the Liege prosecutor on Sunday.

The Brussels Times