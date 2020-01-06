 
Finnish Prime Minister calls for introduction of four-day work week
Monday, 06 January, 2020
    Finnish Prime Minister calls for introduction of four-day work week

    Monday, 06 January 2020
    Saana Marin (34) was elected to the position of Prime Minister of Finland in December 2019. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

    Finland’s recently elected Prime Minister, Sanna Marin (34), wants to introduce a flexible work schedule in the country.

    Rather than the five-day workweek and eight-hour workday that is currently the norm in Finland, Marin has suggested that a four-day workweek and a six-hour workday be introduced in the Northern European country.

    Marin, the youngest female head of government and second-youngest head of government in the world, leads a five-party centre-left coalition, headed entirely by women. Her coalition has proposed that a test run for the new working schedule be carried out, New Europe reports.

    “I believe people deserve to spend more time with their families, loved ones, hobbies and other aspects of life, such as culture,” Marin said at a press conference.

    “This could be the next step in the life of the working individual,” the Prime Minister added.

    Marin had already expressed interest in the idea of a shorter working week as a way to improve employee productivity during her time as Finland’s Minister for Transport and Communication, a post she held between June and December of 2019.

    Marin was elected Prime Minister of Finland on 10 December 2019.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

