Student stabbed on University of Liège campus...

The inside of the University of Liège hospital, where the student who was stabbed was brought. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

A student was stabbed on Monday morning on the University of Liège campus, the Liège police confirm.

The student was stabbed at around 9:00 AM in the alley of VI August on the Sart-Tilman campus during an armed robbery, Le Soir explains.

According to initial reports regarding the incident, the student who was stabbed managed to escape from the scene and took refuge in the B1 building; a newly built reception located next to the Simone David Constant roundabout.

In the B1 building, the victim was taken care of by ambulance paramedics and shortly after transported to the University Hospital of Liège (CHU).

The victim, albeit injured, is not in critical condition.

An investigation into the incident has been launched.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times