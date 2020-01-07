Walibi amusement park to hire 600 employees...

Walibi amusement park in Belgium attracts in and around 1.3 million visitors each year. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

Walibi amusement park announced on Tuesday that it plans to hire 600 employees to work in the theme park from April to November of 2020.

Located in the city of Wavre, south-east of Brussels, Walibi amusement park, also known as Six Flags, attracts around 1.3 million visitors per year.

The amusement park is searching for attraction operators, reception staff, catering managers, cooks, cleaners, first-aid workers and lifeguards. All students and seasonal workers who are interested are invited to apply online on the theme park’s website, where they will be directed to the application section by clicking on the ‘job’ tab.

Applicants are asked not only to submit a CV but also to include a short video of themselves explaining why the applicant feels they are suited to the position in their application. This system of including a video in applications has been part of the hiring process at Walibi for two years.

The deadline for applications is 9 February and recruitment sessions will take place from 27 January to 14 February 2020.

Successful candidates will participate in a week’s training, after which they will receive a diploma certifying them as a tourist agent.

“Visitor satisfaction is of the utmost importance to Walibi. Our employees play an essential role. This is why we are looking for dynamic, smiling and motivated candidates, who will always be ready to give our visitors an unforgettable day thanks to an impeccable welcome,” explained Human Resources Director, Audrey Florquin.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times