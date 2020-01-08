 
Ukrainian airline cancels flights over Iranian airspace after plane crash leaves 176 dead
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 08 January, 2020
Latest News:
Sarkozy corruption trial set for October...
Lifeless body of young boy found in landing...
Hundreds of Belgians to be DNA-tested as police...
Brussels university launches code of conduct to reinforce...
Belgium’s debt decreased by 5.3 billion euro in...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 08 January 2020
    Sarkozy corruption trial set for October
    Lifeless body of young boy found in landing gear of plane in Paris airport
    Hundreds of Belgians to be DNA-tested as police seek breakthrough in Killers of Brabant case
    Brussels university launches code of conduct to reinforce equality plan
    Belgium’s debt decreased by 5.3 billion euro in December
    Theo Francken will not have to explain controversial remarks about deporting criminals in Parliament
    Ukrainian airline cancels flights over Iranian airspace after plane crash leaves 176 dead
    More Belgian employees receive a company car
    Uber denies plans to branch out to Leuven and Namur
    Central banks running out of ammunition to fight crises, BoE Governor warns
    Free cards for Brussels transport network distributed ahead of ticket price hike
    Knokke mayor under investigation for conflict of interest in land sale
    Wallonia introduces free cervical cancer screenings
    Flemish hospitals post ‘very good’ results after round of surprise inspections
    Record number of drugs seizures in Belgium in 2019
    5 police officers on horseback sanctioned for refusing to step through horse urine
    Smoke from fires in Australia reaches Brazil
    Householder shoots alleged burglar dead
    Armoured Belgian anti-tank vehicles unable to fire anti-tank ammunition
    Far-right and right-wing parties set for exponential growth in Flanders, new survey suggests
    View more

    Ukrainian airline cancels flights over Iranian airspace after plane crash leaves 176 dead

    Wednesday, 08 January 2020
    The plane that crashed was a Ukrainian International Airlines Boeing 737-800. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

    Ukrainian International Airlines have cancelled all flights over Iranian airspace from 9 January after a plane crash in Iran in the early hours of Wednesday morning left 176 people dead.

    There were 167 passengers and 9 cabin crew members aboard the Kyiv-bound plane, all of whom were killed in the crash which took place shortly after the plane took off from Imam Khomeini International Airport in the Iranian capital of Tehran at around 6:12 AM local time (3:42 AM Brussels time).

    Victims aboard the plane were from Iran, Canada, Sweeden, Afghanistan, Germany and Britain.

    At around 8:26 AM on Wednesday morning, Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Honcharuk explained in a tweet that a business trip is being prepared in order to assist the search operation and investigation into the causes of the disaster.

    The cause of the disaster has not yet been confirmed. Although initially the Ukrainian embassy in Tehran blamed the crash on engine failure, that statement has since been withdrawn, with Ukrainian authorities citing that any comment made in relation to the cause of the crash before the conclusion of an official inquiry is not official.

    The disaster came shortly after Iran fired missiles at military bases in Iraq hosting American troops, amidst escalating tensions in the region following the killing of the U.S. of a top Iranian general.

    The tense backdrop has prompted some speculation that a missile attack caused the Ukrainian International Airlines plane to crash, although there was no immediate evidence to confirm that this is the case.

    Until the reasons for the disaster are discovered, “flights in Iran’s airspace will be cancelled for Ukrainian airlines from January 9, 12:00 PM” Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk confirmed at a briefing, adding that “the state will provide the necessary support to the families of the victims.”

    In terms of the plane’s black box, the head of the Iranian civil aviation organisation has been quoted as saying that it will not be handed over to the Americans or Boeing for the investigation, indicating possible tensions over how the investigation into the disaster will proceed.

    In related news, following Iran’s decision to fire missiles at locations in Iraq, a number of commercial airlines, including Singapore Airlines, Qantas, China Airlines, Lufthansa and Malaysia Airlines are among those who have said that are avoiding Iranian airspace or cancelling flights to Iran altogether, in the wake of heightened tensions in the region.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job