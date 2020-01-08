Lifeless body of young boy found in landing gear of plane in Paris airport

The body of the young boy was discovered in the landing gear of an Air France Boeing 777 plane that landed in Paris Charles de Gaulle airport. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

The lifeless body of a young boy was discovered on Wednesday stowed away in the landing gear of a plane that had landed in the early hours of the morning at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport.

The plane, an Air France Boeing 777, took off from the capital of the Ivory Coast, Abidjan, in West Africa on Tuesday evening and landed in Paris around 6:00 AM.

The lifeless body of the boy, thinly clothed, was discovered shortly after the plane landed at around 6:40 AM.

An investigation into the incident is underway.

Although sources close to the investigation have suggested that the boy was likely around 10 years old, neither the age nor the identity of the boy have been confirmed, Le Soir explains.

An examination of the body is expected to be carried out on Wednesday.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times