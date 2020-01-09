 
‘Over a thousand football fields’ classed as nature reserves in Flanders
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 09 January, 2020
Latest News:
Barely 0.6% company cars in Belgium are electric...
House prices increased four times faster than inflation...
‘Over a thousand football fields’ classed as nature...
Charles Michel stresses importance of Iran nuclear deal...
Amnesty put Belgian MPs into cages outside Saudi...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 09 January 2020
    Barely 0.6% company cars in Belgium are electric
    House prices increased four times faster than inflation in 2019
    ‘Over a thousand football fields’ classed as nature reserves in Flanders
    Charles Michel stresses importance of Iran nuclear deal
    Amnesty put Belgian MPs into cages outside Saudi Embassy
    Wagamama unveils plan for Brussels restaurant 
    Most wanted couple to be extradited to Belgium after 23 years on the run
    Maps show how long it takes to cycle between different locations in Brussels
    AB InBev reveals plan to run breweries on renewable energy
    Partial lunar eclipse will be visible in Belgium on Friday
    Unique experiment sees Belgian researchers going to BDSM club to break taboo
    Belgian man faces jail time in US for cheating charities
    ‘Irresponsibly’ leaked document sparks speculation on incoming federal government
    Ryanair to transfer 28 staff from Brussels to other airports
    Belgian banks unite to improve ATM distribution
    ‘No more sign of winter weather’ in January in Belgium
    Anthrax procedure launched after white powder found in Wallonia
    Belgians borrow 17% more from the bank to buy a new car
    The hidden cost of dying in Brussels 
    De Lijn drivers caught short of toilet facilities
    View more

    ‘Over a thousand football fields’ classed as nature reserves in Flanders

    Thursday, 09 January 2020
    The Nature Reserve of Westhoek, located along the Belgian coast. Credit: Kira Verleye/Google Maps

    Flanders has classed hundreds of additional hectares of land as a nature reserve, bringing up the count of protected areas in the region to more than 20,000 hectares.

    Environment Minister Zuhal Demir announced that a total of 682.5 hectares of land had been classed as protected areas, in what she said amounts to a combined area of “more than a thousand football fields.”

    In an online statement, the environment ministry said that, after clearing a backlog of files dating back to 2017, Flanders now had a total of 51 nature reserve sites spread over a total surface of 21,546 hectares.

    The newly recognised reserves range from unclassed woodland to fields that have fallen into disuse and which could be transformed into a thriving environment for different species, according to the statement.

    A number of nature associations will be tasked with jointly managing the reserves and improving their “quality of nature in the areas,” such as Natuurpunt, Voeren Regional Landscape or Limburgs Landschap, which will oversee 638, 11.9 and 32 hectares, respectively.

    Sharing the announcement on social media, Demir said that the addition was a “win-win” for both people and nature, saying an accessibility plan would be worked on to ensure visitors can enjoy the areas without negatively impacting them.

    Hunting animals, cutting plants, or any other actions which could alter the natural environment in any way are forbidden inside nature reserves.

    The announcement comes as the Flemish government faces piling pressure from the associative and civil spheres over a perceived lack of ambition on their climate and environment goals, after the region scaled back its carbon-emissions 2030 target to 32.6%, as Brussels and Wallonia aimed for 40% and 55%, respectively.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job