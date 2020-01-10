 
Mice continue to ‘plague’ Brussels courthouses
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 10 January, 2020
Latest News:
Disabled rescue cats flown in from Syria up...
Mice continue to ‘plague’ Brussels courthouses...
Belgian trains over 90% more punctual since 3-year...
Record number of bank accounts opened by undercover...
Infrabel introduces thermal cameras to deter trespassers on...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 10 January 2020
    Disabled rescue cats flown in from Syria up for adoption in Belgium
    Mice continue to ‘plague’ Brussels courthouses
    Belgian trains over 90% more punctual since 3-year dip
    Record number of bank accounts opened by undercover police
    Infrabel introduces thermal cameras to deter trespassers on tracks
    Charity aims to serve up Belgium’s biggest dinner party
    Fingerprints on Belgian eID-cards will be implemented from next week
    Belgium saw 40,000 more jobs in 2019, 87% in the private sector
    Alternative mobility takes on the Brussels Motor Show
    Former EU politicians call for more pro-active diplomacy to avert war with Iran
    Company car owners drive about 1.500 more non-work related kilometres per year
    Belgium’s airports report over 35 million passengers for the first time ever
    Barely 0.6% company cars in Belgium are electric
    House prices increased four times faster than inflation in 2019
    ‘Over a thousand football fields’ classed as nature reserves in Flanders
    Charles Michel stresses importance of Iran nuclear deal
    Amnesty put Belgian MPs into cages outside Saudi Embassy
    Wagamama unveils plan for Brussels restaurant 
    Most wanted couple to be extradited to Belgium after 23 years on the run
    Maps show how long it takes to cycle between different locations in Brussels
    View more

    Mice continue to ‘plague’ Brussels courthouses

    Friday, 10 January 2020
    The original tweet sharing the three photographs of mice in the courthouses was shared on 18 November 2019. Credit: Gaby Van den Bossche @Gabo0062/Twitter.

    A spokesperson from the justice department has denied claims made on Thursday on Twitter that no action has been taken to tackle the “plague” of mice in Brussels courthouses.

    “Nothing has yet been done to tackle the plague of mice in the Brussels courthouses,” said the chairman of the Dutch-speaking business court in Brussels, Gaby Van den Bossche, in a retweet of a post including three photographs of mice in the Portalis building that was published almost two months ago.

    “Fresh mice droppings can be found daily in the offices,” the retweet added.

    The caption of the original tweet, which was posted on 18 November 2019 read “meanwhile in the Brussels courthouses.”

    Nearly two months later, on Thursday, Van den Bossche retweeted the original photographs of the mice with a new caption, claiming that nothing has been done to deal with the problem.

    However, the spokesperson for the Justice Department of the city of Brussels denies that authorities have taken no action whatsoever.

    “The problem is that there are many courthouses in Brussels with their own problems,” Edward Landtsheere, spokesperson for the justice department, told Bruzz.

    “For some buildings, a contract with an extermination firm already exists. Action was taken there,” says Landtsheere, adding that “but for other buildings, there is no contract yet and as a government, you cannot simply do what you want. For those buildings for which no extermination company has yet been designated, the invitation procedure has started.”

    The specific buildings in which mice are present remains unclear.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job