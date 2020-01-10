 
Windows 7 computer operating system will no longer be secure from Tuesday
Friday, 10 January, 2020
    Windows 7 computer operating system will no longer be secure from Tuesday

    Friday, 10 January 2020
    One in five computers in Belgium still runs on the outdated Microsoft operating system. Credit: Flickr/Alex McCabe

    The Belgian Centre for Cybersecurity (CCB) and Test-Achats advise people with a computer running on Windows 7 operating system to switch to a newer version, as it will no longer be supported by Microsoft from Tuesday.

    One in five computers in Belgium still runs on the outdated Microsoft operating system. Microsoft has launched regular updates to keep the system safe and fix security issues in the program code. However, as the current most up-to-date system is Windows 10 (launched in 2015), Microsoft has decided to stop supporting Windows 7 from 14 January.

    “Like any device, Windows 7 has its expiry date. We cannot continue to support our software. We have to focus on our new system, which is Windows 10,” said Patrick Viaene of Microsoft, reports VRT.

    “Stopping the support for Windows 7 will only increase the risk of cyberattacks,” said Miguel de Bruycker, head of the CCB, reports Het Laatste Nieuws. “No less than 96% of virus infections on Windows systems occur on versions older than Windows 10. Users of Windows 7, XP, Vista and 2000 a

    re particularly at risk,” he added, which is a problem, as many computer systems and hospital devices, such as ultrasound machines and scanners, are connected to a computer running on an older version of Windows.

    “We have been sending messages to people to update their computers for a while now,” said Viane. “People could do that for free for about a year and a half. If you have not done it in time, it will cost you money,” he added.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

