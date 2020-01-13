Girl (17) dies from rare toxic shock syndrome caused by tampon

Following the death of her daughter, the mother of the 17-year-old girl has called for women and girls to be better informed about toxic shock syndrome. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

A girl (17) died on Thursday from complications related to the rare condition of toxic shock syndrome caused by a tampon.

The 17-year-old girl, who was from the town of Somzée in the province of Namur, died on Thursday only 48 hours after showing her first symptoms, Gazet Van Antwerpen explains.

“Our Maëlle, 17-years-old, a great sportswoman, full of life and ambition, has just left us in less than 48 hours due to the septic shock of her tampons,” Maëlle’s mother told SudInfo, adding that Maëlle “had been seen by a doctor on call five hours after first showing symptoms.”

After the tragic death of her daughter, Maëlle’s mother calls for girls and women to be better informed about the possibility of developing toxic shock syndrome from the use of a tampon. “Inform everyone, women and young girls, [that this can happen]. Think about your protection and share this information, please!” said Maëlle’s mother.

Toxic shock syndrome (TSS) is very rare, according to gynaecologist Hendrik Cammu from University Hospital Brussels. “I have only experienced it once in my career,” Cammu added.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times