 
School principal barred from position after comparing N-VA members to ‘Nazis’
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 14 January, 2020
Latest News:
Six children left behind after Walloon couple’s mysterious...
School principal barred from position after comparing N-VA...
EU calls on Iran to respect international standards...
European Commission takes oath to respect the EU...
‘Crumbling bridge’ over E313 motorway to be closed...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 14 January 2020
    Six children left behind after Walloon couple’s mysterious disappearance
    School principal barred from position after comparing N-VA members to ‘Nazis’
    EU calls on Iran to respect international standards on air crash investigations
    European Commission takes oath to respect the EU treaties and to be independent
    ‘Crumbling bridge’ over E313 motorway to be closed permanently
    New diesel engines exceed emission standards, study shows
    The UK is still generations away from gender equality, new study shows
    Over 50 tons of cocaine seized in Antwerp’s Port in 2018, a new record
    Jewish Museum terrorist was in Brussels for almost two months before the attack
    Europe wants to be ready to negotiate with Washington ‘ASAP’
    Ryanair is now Europe’s biggest airline
    Over 6,500 new personalised licence plates registered in Belgium in 2019
    Belgium reiterates offer to help Australia with wildfires
    Oscars 2020: Belgian thriller joins ‘Joker’ and ‘The Irishman’ on nominees list
    ‘Not useful’ to discourage flights within Europe, say KU Leuven researchers
    Dinosaurs also suffered from cancer, Belgian scientists discover
    Hashtag ‘RogerWakeUpNow’ goes viral as Federer faces climate action criticism
    British airline Flybe in difficulty again
    Escalators in Brussels metro stations stand still 280 times per day
    Forty-seven human traffickers arrested during Europol operation
    View more

    School principal barred from position after comparing N-VA members to ‘Nazis’

    Tuesday, 14 January 2020
    An elementary school in Ronse, East Flanders. Credit: Google Street View

    A court has barred a primary school principal from his position after he compared the Flemish nationalist party to the Nazis over their stance on migration.

    The unidentified man wrote a letter to a member of the Nieuw-Vlaamse Alliantie (N-VA) party, Former Minister Liesbeth Homans, chiding the ruling party for their handling the asylum crisis and saying they were equivalent to “nazis” and “war criminals.”

    The letter was sent to Homans in 2015, when she was regional minister of administrative affairs, and originally led the school to strip the principal of his ranking and preventatively suspend him.

    The letter, which emerged when Homans included it in a list of examples of the angry emails she received, led three members of the N-VA to file a suit for slander and defamation, which a local court initially dismissed citing the decision to downgrade him.

    But reports that the school principal also suggested that the children of N-VA members were “not welcome” in his school, located in the East Flemish city of Ronse, led to a harsher ruling from the Council of State, De Standaard reports.

    Belgium’s highest administrative court rejected the man’s appeal, in which he argued his “freedom of expression” was being violated.

    In the ruling on Tuesday, the court said, as a public official, the man could not “invoke a fundamental right to justify the violation of the fundamental rights and freedoms” of others, referring to the pupils and their parents.

    The man reportedly denied suggesting that children of N-VA member be barred from attending his school, adding he was “sorry” about the letter in which he said he had “conveyed his personal opinion.”

    In its decision to reject the man’s appeal, the court said he should continue to be barred from exercising in his former role of school principal, referring to it as the “lightest” sanction at its disposal.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job