The average cost of a house in Brussels rises to €478,603

According to a survey of 2,000 people, the number of Belgians who wish to sell or are thinking about selling their property over the next twelve months has grown by 44% in comparison to previous months, which augurs well for the sector in 2020.
The property market boom in Belgium over the last few months has resulted in certain behavioural trends. Accordingly, 13% of Belgians intend to sell their homes in the next twelve months, as against 9% during the previous year, which is an increase of 44%. Immoweb has, for example, observed a 26% increase in property ads on its site.
This boom in the market can be explained in several ways. The primary factor is the abolition of the mortgage credit deduction in Flanders (the ‘woonbonus’) that has led the Flemish population to think ahead, particularly during the last quarter. In Brussels, extremely low mortgage rates over the last few months have also had an influence.
Brussels has recorded a 6.3% increase in real estate activity, less than Flanders (+10.8%) but more than Wallonia (+6%).