 
Over 175 Belgian rail employees fired for alcohol abuse over four year period
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 15 January, 2020
Latest News:
Over 175 Belgian rail employees fired for alcohol...
New Belgian eID ‘first in the world’ with...
Fossil fuels will continue to dominate central heating...
Nearly 3,000 laughing gas capsules seized from a...
Hunting banned in Belgian military domain to protect...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 15 January 2020
    Over 175 Belgian rail employees fired for alcohol abuse over four year period
    New Belgian eID ‘first in the world’ with advanced identity fraud protection
    Fossil fuels will continue to dominate central heating market, industry says
    Nearly 3,000 laughing gas capsules seized from a vehicle by Belgian police
    Hunting banned in Belgian military domain to protect pair of wolves
    Push for electric vehicles will shift from China to Europe in 2020
    The average cost of a house in Brussels rises to €478,603
    Record number of passengers for Stib in 2019
    AB InBev faces criticism for ‘buy one get one free’ Jupiler promotion
    Belgian Catholic Church expands in EU district after €25 million purchase
    All change at the top of Anderlecht football club
    Police rescue girl (16) imprisoned and forced into prostitution by Brussels gang
    ‘Indiscriminate parking’ banned for three years in Brussels park
    Antwerp investigators call for review of all cold cases for more victims of serial killer
    Meeting with far-right Turkish politicians was ‘judgement error,’ says Saint-Josse Mayor
    Flemish government finds €4 million for cultural projects after round of cuts
    Nearly 90% of European websites do not respect privacy regulations
    Smoke from Australia fires threatens first 2020 tennis Grand Slam
    EU countries trigger move against Iran without waiting for verification
    European Parliament wants universal phone charger for all brands
    View more

    Over 175 Belgian rail employees fired for alcohol abuse over four year period

    Wednesday, 15 January 2020
    In addition to those who lost their jobs due to alcohol abuse, 55 rail employees lost their jobs due to misconduct, such as sexual harassment or physical violence. Credit: Belga.

    A total of 176 employees from both Belgium’s national railway company, SNCB, and the government-owned railway maintenance company, Infrabel, were fired between 2014 and 2018 on the grounds of alcohol abuse in the workplace.

    Exactly 113 French-speaking full-time workers and 63 Dutch-speaking workers lost their jobs because they were drunk at work and behaved poorly, the legal employer of Belgium’s railway staff, HR Rail, told HLN.

    Just as with truck drivers or taxi drivers, train drivers and national rail employees are required to respect the alcohol limits set by their employers, which, for SNCB and Infrabel employees is set at a limit of 0.2% blood alcohol content.

    Where overstepping the legal alcohol limit is concerned, “we naturally stand for zero tolerance,” HR Rail spokeswoman Barbara Kielbaey said.

    Additionally, another cause of redundancies during the 2014-2018 period was misconduct such as sexual harassment or physical violence. A total of 24 French-speaking and 29 Dutch-speaking rail employees lost their jobs for reasons related to misconduct.

    Moreover, 98 employees were fired during the same four year period for stealing, committing fraud, or violating the expectations of their position.

    Two Dutch-speaking employees were fired for damage to the employer’s property, and 94 employees- 47 French-speaking and 47-Dutch speaking- were shown the door as a result of wrongful absence.

    Before being fired, there are a number of other measures that can be taken by the employer, including a demotion, suspension, wage deduction or transfer, for example. Dismissal is the ultimate and final sanction, HR Rail explains.

    Employees of Belgian rail who have received a sanction are able to appeal the decision. However, in the four year period between 2014 and 2018, there were only three instances whereby sanctions were appealed.

    The majority of the redundancies came from SNCB, with slightly fewer coming from Infrabel.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job