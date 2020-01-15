 
Bruges moves closer towards electric tours with launch of first tourist e-boat
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 15 January, 2020
Latest News:
Carrefour’s fingerprint payments to be investigated by Belgian...
Gang that ‘bought’ and prostituted French minor made...
Bruges moves closer towards electric tours with launch...
Two Brussels rappers suspected of sexually exploiting French...
Dutchman Fred Hemmes Jr named as Kim Clijsters’...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 15 January 2020
    Carrefour’s fingerprint payments to be investigated by Belgian privacy agency
    Gang that ‘bought’ and prostituted French minor made at least two more victims
    Bruges moves closer towards electric tours with launch of first tourist e-boat
    Two Brussels rappers suspected of sexually exploiting French minor
    Dutchman Fred Hemmes Jr named as Kim Clijsters’ new coach
    Belgium’s law on privacy and electronic data needs to be amended
    €22 million pledged to improve elderly care in Wallonia
    Kevin De Bruyne is the only Belgian on the UEFA Team of the Year
    Flu cases nearly triple since the start of January
    Brussels LEZ stricter for people with disabilities than Flemish counterparts
    Flanders wants Brussels to stop funding after-school community projects
    Research: new breakthrough in battling resistance to antibiotics
    Antwerp diamond trade sees 20% drop back to financial crisis levels
    Belgian start-up Cowboy crowdfunds over €4.5 million
    Belgians average 10 years with the same employer
    Over 175 Belgian rail employees fired for alcohol abuse over four year period
    New Belgian eID ‘first in the world’ with extra protection against forgery
    Fossil fuels will continue to dominate central heating market, industry says
    Nearly 3,000 laughing gas capsules seized from a vehicle by Belgian police
    Hunting banned in Belgian military domain to protect pair of wolves
    View more

    Bruges moves closer towards electric tours with launch of first tourist e-boat

    Wednesday, 15 January 2020
    The total cost of an electric boat is €200,000- approximately double the cost of a diesel engine boat. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

    The first electric boat for tourists was put to use in the Bruges canal on Wednesday morning.

    Nine meters in length and over two meters in width, the boat was placed into the canal near the Gruuthusemuseum, using a crane.

    With the electric boat, there are no emissions, no odours, and much less noise pollution than a boat with a diesel engine. Further still, the electric boats cause less waves, therefore doing less damage to quay walls.

    However, while “the advantages are clear, the disadvantage is that they cost a lot of money,” boatman of the Gruuthuse company, Frederik Coucke, told HLN.

    Coming to a cost of no less than €200,000, the price of an electric boat is double the cost of a boat with a diesel engine.

    In addition to the comparatively steep cost, there are concerns about whether the boat will have any ‘teething problems,’ after a pilot electric boat that has been sailing in the Bruges canal since 2010 had quite a lot of problems, causing some reluctance from operators to engage in further electric related ventures.

    “If something goes wrong, I don’t know if that problem can be solved as quickly as with one of our other boats. If a diesel engine is breaking, then we can usually solve that problem in an hour, because we have a lot of spare parts on our hands,” Coucke added.

    Over time, the city of Bruges wants to replace all diesel boats with electric ones.

    “By the end of the year, the five shipping companies [in Bruges] will each have one [electric model] in use,” said head of tourism in Bruges, Philip Pierins (SP.A).

    Tourism Bruges is providing the shipping companies with financial support for the installation of charging points and extension of the jetty landing piers. Further still, the city administration immediately extended the operating license for the five shipping companies by an additional five years.

    To help bear the burden of purchasing an electric boat, the city council allowed since last year the rate for a trip on the canal to be increased from €8 to €10.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job