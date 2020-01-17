Belgium unveils vegetarian fricadelle: where can you get it

The original fricadelle consists of pork and veal, bread, milk and nutmeg, and is usually served as a fried sausage. Credit: Marco Verch/Flickr

The vegetarian fricadelle, which was already available in several Dutch and Belgian snack bars, will also be available in a vegetarian version in supermarkets from March.

The original fricadelle is a very popular snack in frites shops. It consists of pork and veal, bread, milk and nutmeg, and is usually served as a fried sausage.

A vegetarian version of the snack is already available in several Belgian and Dutch snack bars and frites shops, but will also be sold in Belgian supermarkets starting from March, according to Mora, a well-known frozen snacks brand, which created the vegetarian version in collaboration with De Vegetarische Slager (“The Vegetarian Butcher”), a Dutch company that specialises in meat substitutes, reports RTBF.

Developing a good “vegadelle” was a very complex process, “because we were trying to recreate the taste, but also the structure,” said Jaap Korteweg, the founder of De Vegetarisch Slager, reports Het Laatste Nieuws.

The meatless version of the fricadelle contains soya as well as the characteristic spices that also flavour the ordinary fricadelle, and tastes “quite similar to the traditional fricadelle,” according to a catering professional was was able to test the product, reports RTBF. A baked and a deep-fried version of the “vegadelle” will be available in supermarkets, and will be slightly more expensive than the meat version.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times