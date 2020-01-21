Seven men suspected of planning terror attack in France arrested

The men were arrested in Brest, in the north-west of France, as well as in municipalities in Finistère. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

Seven men suspected of planning a terror attack in a currently unknown location in France were arrested in Brest, in the north-west of the country, on Monday morning.

Suspected of planning both a violent action on French territory and of having a plan to leave for the Iraqi-Syria zone, the seven men were arrested by members of the French security agency, Directorate General of Internal Security (DGSI), in Brest and in other municipalities of Finistère.

The arrests took place as part of an open investigation into an “association of criminals with terrorist and criminal aims,” La Derniere Heure explains.

The seven individuals were being followed up on for their known membership of the radical Islamist movement and were immediately taken into police custody.

In line with the legal framework provided by the investigating judge, the DGSI has 96 hours from the time of the arrests to question the seven men.

In order for the seven men to face charges, material evidence of their planning for a terror attack, or their escape, must be uncovered during the investigation.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times