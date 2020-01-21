 
Seven men suspected of planning terror attack in France arrested
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 21 January, 2020
Latest News:
Seven men suspected of planning terror attack in...
Ghent brothers complete ‘World’s Toughest Row’ across the...
NewB given the green light to become an...
The world’s largest free trade area implemented in...
Flemish Minister for Environment drives car into ditch...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 21 January 2020
    Seven men suspected of planning terror attack in France arrested
    Ghent brothers complete ‘World’s Toughest Row’ across the Atlantic
    NewB given the green light to become an official bank
    The world’s largest free trade area implemented in Africa
    Flemish Minister for Environment drives car into ditch
    Flixbus reports three million Belgian passengers in 2019
    Bart De Wever calls Jewish caricatures at Aalst Carnival ‘disrespectful’
    Girl (7) found dead: neighbours flag previous concerns over child’s wellbeing
    Activist group secretly plants 500 trees in Antwerp at night
    Antwerp mosque should lose official recognition, says Flemish Minister
    Volunteers wanted for paid Belgian nap study 
    Record-breaking sale of Brussels’ Finance Tower was ‘decadent and deceitful’
    Air France-KLM considers team up with Malaysia Airlines
    ‘Large scale’ redevelopment planned for the edge of the Brussels’ pedestrian zone
    European Space Agency creates 150 new jobs in Belgium
    Seven million counterfeit cigarettes seized by police in Limburg
    Disney+ will launch in Belgium this Summer
    Victims of terror attacks warned of deadline for Belgian financial assistance
    WHO calls emergency meeting as deadly coronavirus outbreak spreads in China
    Brussels jihadist given maximum sentence for threats to former education minister
    View more

    Seven men suspected of planning terror attack in France arrested

    Tuesday, 21 January 2020
    The men were arrested in Brest, in the north-west of France, as well as in municipalities in Finistère. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

    Seven men suspected of planning a terror attack in a currently unknown location in France were arrested in Brest, in the north-west of the country, on Monday morning.

    Suspected of planning both a violent action on French territory and of having a plan to leave for the Iraqi-Syria zone, the seven men were arrested by members of the French security agency, Directorate General of Internal Security (DGSI), in Brest and in other municipalities of Finistère.

    The arrests took place as part of an open investigation into an “association of criminals with terrorist and criminal aims,” La Derniere Heure explains.

    The seven individuals were being followed up on for their known membership of the radical Islamist movement and were immediately taken into police custody.

    In line with the legal framework provided by the investigating judge, the DGSI has 96 hours from the time of the arrests to question the seven men.

    In order for the seven men to face charges, material evidence of their planning for a terror attack, or their escape, must be uncovered during the investigation.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job