-7 °C tonight: RMI warns to be wary of CO poisoning

Freezing temperatures were observed in numerous locations in Belgium on Wednesday.

Temperatures are expected to drop to -7 °C in Belgium on Thursday evening as the cold snap continues across the country.

As people wrap up and turn on their heating, the Royal Meteorological Institute of Belgium (RMI) has issued a warning of the dangers of CO poisoning occurring during colder spells.

When winter temperatures plummet, and home heating systems run for hours, the risk of carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning increases within the home, RMI warned.

Using a number of home heating devices – including heaters, vehicles “warmed up” in garages, and actual fires – in enclosed or partially enclosed spaces can lead to unsafe levels of the potentially deadly gas.

The most common symptoms to watch out for are headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea, vomiting, chest pain, and confusion. Anyone drinking around souces of CO should be doubly careful.

The Brussels Times